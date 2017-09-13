Grace, Bernard, Roker Prevail in Independence Primary in Yorktown

Yorktown Supervisor Michael Grace kicked off his quest for a fourth term in office Tuesday by besting Democratic challenger Ilan Gilbert for the Independence Party line.

According to the Westchester Board of Elections, Grace, an attorney, defeated Gilbert, a former town justice, 113-57.

In the Town Board race for the Independence line, one of Grace’s Republican running mate, Councilman Gregory Bernard, was the top vote getter with 96 votes. Former Town Clerk Alice Roker, who is running with Gilbert, finished second with 79 votes to also secure the line. Councilman Vishnu Patel, the lone Democrat currently on the board who is seeking a third four-year term, was third with 63 votes.

Meanwhile, incumbent Town Justice Sal Lagonia defeated Democrat Aviah Pierson 118-42.