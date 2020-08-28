Ossining Man Sentenced to Prison for 2019 Shooting

An Ossining man was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison Thursday for shooting another man in the village in February 2019.

State Supreme Court Justice Barry Warhit sentenced Mario Mieles, 32, to two concurrent terms of 14.5 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

On February 10, 2019, at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Van Cortlandt Avenue in Ossining, Mieles shot at a man, who he had known for years, nine times with a semi-automatic pistol, striking him at least three times. The victim was taken to a hospital and survived, while Mieles fled the scene. The victim sustained life altering permanent injuries.

A .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun was found near the crime scene by a civilian. Police were able to match the gun with the shell casings and other ballistics evidence. Mieles surrendered to police February 14, 2019.

On February 11, 2020, Mieles pled guilty to attempted murder in the second degree, a Class B felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C felony.