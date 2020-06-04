Cortlandt Announces Initiatives to Assist Businesses with Reopening  

With the Phase I reopening of the Hudson Valley region, Town of Cortlandt Supervisor Linda Puglisi and the Town Board have announced several steps Cortlandt will take to facilitate the reopening of businesses closed for more than three months due to the COVDI-19 pandemic.

“The Town of Cortlandt wants to provide a smooth path for businesses to reopen and assist them as they open their doors,” Puglisi said.

While many stores, shops and offices are poised to reopen, some may be required to install certain safety equipment and crowd control devices for social distancing. Recognizing those circumstances, Cortlandt is proposing a streamline system to ease the permit process for any renovations. Among the initiatives:

While businesses will need a permit to erect tents and barriers for outside seating or waiting areas, requirements are eased as no architectural plans need be submitted and all fees will be waived.

Planning Board approval process will be waived for any alterations to a site, unless the business is a new or if they are changing use.

Businesses seeking permits for COVID-19 related alterations will be given a priority and our staff will be available to assist.

“These steps are a continuation of the town’s effort to assist our businesses during the COVID pandemic,” Puglisi stated.

During the last 10 weeks of the pandemic, the town’s website and social media “provided businesses with over forty updates regarding available state and federal aid and operational guidelines.”

It also launched an effort dubbed “It’s in the Bag.” The program provided Cortlandt restaurants that remained open for takeout and delivery with “It’s in the Bag” signs and listed them on the town’s website and in social media.

Cortlandt is also seeking business input regarding their current situation and ways the town can facilitate their staying open or reopening.

“This week a survey will be sent to Cortlandt business owners and operators with a series of questions about their current status and future plans,” Puglisi explained. “The most important aspect of the survey though is finding out what the town can do to facilitate the reopening of those businesses that have been closed during the “pause” due to Covid 19.”

“Our local businesses are the backbone of our economy and community and they deserve our help,” added Puglisi, concluding that “we are in this together, and together we will emerge even stronger.”