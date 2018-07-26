County Resource Officers to Patrol Local School Hallways

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has authorized the Westchester County Police Department to provide additional School Resource Officers to the Lakeland, Somers and Hendrick Hudson school districts.

Under separate contracts for police services, the school districts will pay the cost of the officers’ salaries and benefits during the school year, while the county will assume those costs during the summer months.

Latimer said the school districts will be able to enhance school security and student safety during the school year by having five new SROs in their buildings. The county will then benefit when the officers become available to patrol county parks in the summer.

“The school districts will have these officers when they need them, and the county will have these officers when we need them. It’s a great fit for everyone involved,” Latimer said.

The new SROs for Lakeland, Somers and Hendrick Hudson will begin in the fall, pending approval of the new contracts by the Board of Legislators. Westchester County Police already provide two SROs to Somers and one each in the Lakeland and North Salem school districts under existing contracts. Under the expanded program, the number of SROs will increase from two to four in Somers, and one to two in Lakeland, while Hendrick Hudson will get a county SRO for the first time.

The expanded program comes after school district officials approached county officials following the tragic school shooting in February at Stoneham Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Latimer noted Westchester always adds additional officers to its parks in the summer at parks, pools and beaches. By having these School Resource Officers available for park patrols when school is out, Latimer said the county will be better able to control its summer overtime costs.

“Through this shared service, we will make students safer, and our parks will be safer at a more efficient cost,” Latimer said.

Acting Commissioner Martin J. McGlynn of the Department of Public Safety said SROs can help prevent tragedies by fostering relationships with students and staff, while creating a safer environment within the schools.

“School Resource Officers maintain a visible presence at school buildings and grounds and provide a broad range of services to educators and students,” McGlynn said. “They work in collaboration with school administrators to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone.”

McGlynn said School Resource Officers assist administrators in developing school security and emergency response plans, participate in lockdown drills, monitor hallways and parking areas, help screen visitors, perform security checks on exterior doors, direct traffic when needed and provide security at school and sporting events that draw large crowds.

SROs also provide student referrals to youth agencies and programs, participate in community-based drug and alcohol prevention programs, prevent or address bullying, and work with teachers to educate students about the dangers of underage drinking, drug abuse, driving while intoxicated, cyber bullying and sexting.

“We have a great partnership with the school districts where we have the privilege of serving as SROs,” McGlynn said.