Yorktown Rocks Hen Hud, 6-2, Takes Tourney Title, Popovic MVP

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

In the opening round of the Yorktown Tournament both HEN HUD and YORKTOWN needed extra time to advance to the finals, but when the two met in Saturday’s title tilt, it was the host Huskers who took control midway through the first half to post a 6-2 title-clinching win.

Peter Tinaj (2 G, 1A) and tourney MVP George Popovic (1G, 2A) paced the Huskers, who also saw Nick Varela (2A), Derek Belloff-Davis (1G), Ryam Tomeny (1G) and Chris Coppola (1G) contribute to the attack, which was slow to start but hot to finish, according to first-year Coach Zoran Milojevic. Husker Mason Murphy and Sailor Tyler Robinson (1G) were named all-tournament.

It was Robinson’s hat trick that led to the Sailors’ 4-3 win over RCK. The Sailors (2-3) also saw Charley Corrado score once and set up another.

The Huskers (3-0-1) saw senior stud Popovic score an unassisted goal before setting up Belloff-Davis with the equalizer, which eventually led to PKs. Husker snipers Tinaj, Jack Prybylski, Murphy, Varela and Popovic all found the back of the net while goalie J.P. Frucco notched six saves.

Yorktown has a tough upcoming slate with Lakeland, Panas, John Jay and Brewster before the September 30 tilt at SOMERS, which did not play this week but sits atop Class A at 3-0 with a bevy of scoring talent and depth.

If you wondered why we listed PANAS senior Kyle Arraiano in our soccer previews as one of those players with star power on the horizon, the answer came in his four-goal performance in the Panthers’ 6-1 win over MAHOPAC. Danny Hughes (1A) and Joel Jaime also scored for the Panthers (2-3) in their first win of the season while the Indians (0-3-1), who got a goal from Colin Waring, are still searching.

Panas followed that win up with another blowout win, taking out Brewster, 8-2, behind another four goals from Arraiano, who got an assist from his kid brother, Jake. Alex Guevara (2A), Jackson DiLorenzo (1A), Alex Ramirez (1G, 1A), Joel Jaime (1A), Jefferson Velasquez (1G), Danny Hughes (1G) and Steve Quirdumbay (1G) all found the scoresheet.

LAKELAND’s David Rodriguez had two goals in a 4-1 win over Class C HALDANE to lead the Hornets (4-2) to a 3-1 halftime lead. Bryan Jaramillo added one goal and assisted on two others. Max Sarassutha also scored for Lakeland. Super soph CM Connor Daly and David Pinkowsky each had one assist. Hornet G Chris Ciraco made three saves and Oban Rader made one save in the win. Ryan Eng Wong had the Blue Devils’ (2-4) lone goal and G Ronan Kiter made 11 saves.

In Lakeland’s 1-0 win over Briarcliff Saturday, Mike Rodriguez took an assist from Bryan Jaramillo in the second half and G Chris Ciraco (6 saves) notched the shutout much to the delight of Hornet Coach Tim Hourahan.

PEEKSKILL’s Alex Sapatanga got the only goal of the opening half on a penalty kick three minutes in before the Red Devils erupted for five unanswered in the second half of a 6-0 win over BREWSTER. Zion Arevalo and Dewin Chocho made it 3-0 with 24 minutes to play before Johnny Morocho went all play-maker to set up the last three goals in a four-minute span.

Sapatanga picked up the hat trick and Kevin Mendez had another. Red Devil G Angel Menjivar had four saves and a clean sheet. Louis Likens and Anthony Ruggiero made eight saves apiece for the Bears.

“We applied a lot of pressure in Brewster’s attacking third and had numerous shots throughout the match,” Peekskill Coach Jonathan Iasillo said as his team improved to 3-1. “Brewster showed hard work and determination, especially both of Brewster goalkeepers, who came up big at times with massive saves.”

Peekskill then whipped Woodlands, 8-2, behind a pair of pops from Erick Guinansaca and Mendez.

CLASS AA

CARMEL’s Matt Matera has been on a tear as the Rams improved to 5-0 this week. Matera took a pass from Kevin Hernandez midway through the first half of a 1-0 win over Port Chester, and Joe Galeano made 10 saves for Carmel, including a PK denial. Carmel then beat Clarkstown South 3-0 when Matera bagged a hat trick off assists by JJ Ardisana, Neel Walia and Tysir Jurado. Galeano and Patrick Schoelig made two saves for the shutout.

“We’ll see if we can keep this level of play up,” Carmel Coach Vasiliy Shevelchinsky said.

OSSINING improved to 4-1-1 in a 5-1 win over Spring Valley when Mariano Marra, Robert Mora, Kevin Quezada and Alex Sanchez also scored for Ossining.