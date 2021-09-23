Nationally Acclaimed Armonk Outdoor Art Show Returns This Weekend

One of the most critically acclaimed art shows in the United States makes its return this weekend to a live outdoor gathering, one that has been an eagerly awaited annual event for nearly 60 years.

The 59th Armonk Outdoor Art Show featuring about 160 artists from throughout the United States and abroad who work in a wide assortment of mediums is set for Community Park on Business Park Drive this Saturday and Sunday, one year after being forced online by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of this year’s artists are returning but there are always new names for patrons to see and experience.

While many local residents attend the show, it also attracts a large following from throughout the tristate area – and with good reason. In 2018 and 2019, Sunshine Artist Magazine ranked it the second-rated art show in the United States.

In years past, thousands of visitors have descended on Community Park to take in the fresh air, the delicious food, and of course, the fine crafts, mixed media, painting, printmaking, drawings and pastels, sculptures, photography and digital art and even wearable art.

“It’s such a great show,” said North Castle Supervisor Michael Schiliro. “We’re so lucky to have it here and it’s run for the most part by volunteers, Friends of the (North Castle) Library.”

There were a couple of notable changes this year. In order to ensure safety of visitors, the artists and the volunteers, the layout of exhibitors’ booths and the sponsoring organizations will allow for added safety precautions while still affording the opportunity for patrons to comfortably browse the artists’ booths.

A key attraction this year is a new interactive booth called Create Together, a live participatory experience for visitors. They can place leaf stickers, shaped similarly to what is seen on the show’s brand icon, on the white-walled interior of the booth. As more people place their stickers, it will become a colorful three-dimensional impressionist scene.

Developed by Create & Associates and its creative director, Armonk resident Cecile Rothschild, the booth becomes true community art, paying homage to the revered Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, she said.

“It’s really an interactive, creative project for the community to celebrate art and to celebrate the return of the show,” Rothschild said.

When visitors aren’t taking in the artwork, they can choose from a great selection of food and beverages, including beer and wine. There will also be free family activities, which will include art kits, an artful scavenger, an interactive art installation, fun photo ops and visiting artists who will help guide creative pursuits.

Of course, for art lovers, the show is an opportunity to add to their collections by purchasing work directly from the artists who engage with patrons directly and explain their work.

The show will be held rain or shine this Saturday and Sunday at Community Field, located at 205 Business Park Drive in Armonk, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $13 each for advance purchases online and for seniors. Day-of-event admission at the field is $15. Anyone 18 and under will be admitted for free. All proceeds from the show go to fund programs at the North Castle Public Library.