WPSD School Board Candidates Set for May 15 Election

Three candidates have filed petitions for election to the White Plains Board of Education

in the upcoming vote on May 15, 12 to 9 p.m. at the District’s regular voting locations.

The deadline for filing was April 25.

All three candidates are incumbents. The vote will be for three-year terms, ending June 30,

James Hricay has been a resident of White Plains since 1999. He was first elected to the School Board in 2009. He has three children, all enrolled in the White Plains Schools. He had previously served on the district’s Annual Budget Committee.

Hricay holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from George Mason University, an MPA in Public Policy from the Robert F. Wagner School of Public Service at NYU, an MBA in Financial Management from Iona College, and Connecticut School Business Administrator and New York School District Business Leader certificates. He is Assistant Superintendent for Business at the Pelham Union Free Scholarship District.

As a School Board member, Hricay has served on the Finance/Audit and Special Education Committees.

Cayne Letizia was elected to the School Board in 2015 and has been a White Plains resident since 2010. Three of his children attend White Plains Schools.

A graduate of St. Bonaventure University, Letizia holds a Master’s degree in Education and a Ph.D. in Language Literacy and Learning, both from Fordham University. With 15 years’ experience as an educator, he is currently an English Teacher in the Valhalla Union Free School District.

Letizia serves on the Board’s Curriculum and Human Resources Committees, and represents the Board on the City’s Recreation Advisory Committee.

Rose Lovitch has been a resident of White Plains since 1990 and was elected to the School Board in 2012. Her three children are graduates of White Plains High School.

Among her many volunteer positions before joining the Board, Lovitch was President of the PTAs at Post Road School and the High School before becoming Co-President of PTA Council. She has also been a Girl Scout leader in the community for 13 years.

Lovitch has a B.A. degree from Fordham University and a J.D. Degree from Pace University School of Law. She is a practicing attorney.

As a School Board member, Lovitch has served on the Curriculum and Policy Committees.

In addition to the election of School Board members, there will be three questions on the ballot: the Budget Vote for 2018-19, a proposition to authorize the expenditure of funds from the district’s Capital Reserve Fund, and a proposition to authorize transportation of students in Grades 9-12 at no additional cost.

Proposed 2018-2019 Budget: The School Board adopted the proposed $218.6 million budget on April 9. The budget increase is 2.08 percent over last year and the tax rate increase is 2.88 percent over the same period.

Proposition #2: Use of capital reserve, authorizes the Board of Education to expend an amount not to exceed $10 million from its Capital Reserve Fund to be used for school improvement projects. Requested projects include full roof replacements for Church Street School, George Washington School, Rochambeau School, High School Pool and Field House; cafeteria air conditioning for Mamaroneck Avenue School, Highlands Middle School and Rochambeau School; partial roof replacement for Mamaroneck Avenue School; intercom/public address system for Church Street School, George Washington School, Ridgeway School and Rochambeau School; domestic water backflow preventer for Education House and George Washington School; stage lighting improvements at Highlands Middle School; electric replacement – Phase 2 at Rochambeau School; new natural gas line to boilers, ceiling, lighting replacement for Church Street School; renovation of student restrooms in Kindergarten wing at Ridgeway School; new water meters and backflow devices at George Washington Elementary School and Education House.

Proposition #3: Transportation for grades 9-12, authorizes the Board of Education of the White Plains City School District to provide transportation within the boundaries of the City of White Plains to students in grades 9 to 12 who reside more than one mile from the school, which they attend within such boundaries for an estimated annual cost of $166,000.

Based on a rerouting and ridership analysis, the District has determined it will: lower transportation costs by reducing the number of buses needed to transport its students, maintain estimated bus loads of approximately 44 students, maintain ride times of no more than an average of 35 minutes, and increase safety, due to fewer vehicles on the road and on school grounds during arrival and dismissal.

Information on the election, and absentee ballot applications, for any voter who will not be in White Plains during the hours of the election, are available online on the district’s website: www.whiteplainspublicschools.org or by calling the district offices at 914-422-2071.