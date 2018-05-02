Coyote in Thornwood Park Attack Had Rabies

The coyote that attacked a five-year-old girl in a Thornwood park Sunday afternoon tested positive for rabies, county Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said Tuesday afternoon.

Amler said that everyone who came into contact with the animal or its saliva is being evaluated to learn if they are in need of preventative rabies treatment.

The animal, which was captured by an off-duty Irvington police officer at James M. Carroll Park, was shot and killed by a Mount Pleasant police officer after it bit the girl on the left forearm at the playground area. The girl was treated at Westchester Medical Center and released.

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Paul Oliva said Monday said the coyote came out of the woods and attacked the child.

Dr. Melissa Grigione, a professor at Pace University’s Department of Biology and Health Science, said it is uncommon for a coyote to attack a person in northern Westchester.

Unusual behavior is one of the first signs that an animal has rabies, according to the county Department of Health. A rabid animal may become abnormally aggressive, may lose its fear of people, act excitable or irritable or unusually tame or lethargic. Staggering and frothing at the mouth is another sign.

If a person encounters a coyote, they should make noise, get away from it and call authorities, Amler said.

“If a coyote approaches, make noise and try to avoid it,” she said. “If it appears aggressive or lethargic, it could have rabies, so contact local police. Avoid contact with strays and other wildlife.”

Physical contact with a wild or unfamiliar animal should be immediately reported to a health care provider where the person should be evaluated. If left untreated, rabies is fatal.

All animal bites or contact with animals suspected of having rabies must be reported to the Westchester County Department of Health at 914-813-5000. Calls are taken 24 hours a day.

Pet owners are urged to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations up to date. State law requires dogs, cats and ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies and receive regular booster shots. For more information, call the Department of Health’s rabies hotline at 914-813-5010 or visit www.westchestergov.com/health.