Cortlandt Man Charged with Stealing $14,000 from Curry Honda

A Cortlandt man was charged Tuesday by Yorktown Police with stealing more than $14,000 from Curry Honda on Route 202.

Thomas Rubino, 66, of Nordic Drive East, was charged with grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony, following an investigation that began on April 10. He turned himself into police on May 1.

According to police, between April 12, 2017 and April 10, 2018, Rubino stole approximately $14,623 from the car dealership by completing fraudulent merchandise returns and allegedly removing cash from the register within the store.

He was arraigned in Yorktown Town Justice Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to reappear in court on May 22.