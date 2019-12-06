MSNBC’s Mimi Rocah to Run for Westchester DA

On the Dec. 4 edition of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Scarsdale resident Mimi Rocah announced her intention to run for Westchester County District Attorney. That same day, on her Twitter account, Rocah said, “It’s time for people to get off the sidelines and fight for what they believe in. That’s why I’ve made a huge decision — I’m running to be Westchester’s next District Attorney.

As a Democrat, Rocah’s run will require a primary against incumbent DA Anthony Scarpino, Jr.

On the Morning Joe segment, Rocah, who had been a U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York for over 16 years, said that less than 24 percent of prosecutors in the United States are women. During her tenure in New York’s Southern District, she said she put away gun dealers, drug traffickers, and child predators. And, for the past two years has been speaking out about the rule of law — about the lawlessness of the current administration (in Washington).

“We have a criminal in the White House,” Rocah said. “We have a corrupt Attorney General, who just today it came out that he said, ‘if communities don’t give more respect to law enforcement, they will not get the protection of law enforcement’. “That is their right and the law in our democracy,” Rocah said.

Rocah continued: “These are the kinds of hateful, frankly criminal messages that are coming from Washington, and so I want to be a part now of what is happening on the local and state level pushing back against these policies of hate and this complete disrespect for the rule of law. And in Westchester County where we have sex trafficking and an opioid crisis — people dying from opioids every day — people are afraid to send their kids to school because of gun violence. These are the things that I can work on and also to help push back against the Trump administration.”

Mimi (Miriam) Rocah, 49, lives with her husband David Brian Anders in Scarsdale. In 1992, she graduated from Harvard University with a B.A. in American History, magna cum laude. In 1997, she graduated magna cum laude and Order of the Coif from New York University School of Law. She currently is Co-chief of White Plains Division (April 2010-till now), Criminal Justice Fellow at Pace Law School, and Legal Analyst at NBC News and MSNBC