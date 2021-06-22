Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

June 13: Patrol responded to the area of Half Moon Bay Drive at 7:04 a.m. regarding a previously reported domestic dispute involving an assault. Patrol arrested a 64-year-old resident of Lake Peekskill and charged him with multiple penal law offenses, including third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and obstruction of breathing.

North Castle Police Department

June 11: A caller reported observing a party laying in the grass on the side of the road on North Broadway at 6:01 a.m. It is unclear if the party was conscious. The responding officers reported that the party was transported to White Plains Hospital. Units cleared.

June 11: Report of a dispute on Leisure Farm Drive at 8:14 p.m. A resident reported that her neighbor had threatened her.

June 13: A caller reported a large black bear going into the neighbor’s yard at 12:11 p.m. Responding officers reported locating the bear on Limestone Road. The bear was last seen entering the woods in the area of 1 Nichols Rd. The area was canvassed and officers spoke to the residents about possibly having interactions with bears in their neighborhood. Residents were directed to the town’s website for the police department page for the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s suggestions for interactions with black bears.

June 13: A Nichols Road resident reported a suspicious incident at 4:17 p.m. in which she believes someone may have entered her residence a few days ago and stuck her in her rear end with a dirty needle. The caller was asked if she required an ambulance and she declined. She also stated that a suspicious grey vehicle keeps parking near her residence to access her Wi-Fi. The responding officers reported that the party declined medical attention and declined to file a report.

June 15: A party arrived at police headquarters at 11:02 a.m. to report a road rage incident which occurred in the area of 111 Bedford Rd. A young male operating a black Jeep Wrangler impatiently sped around him. The subject also stated that the operator of the jeep made gestures and cursed him out. He stated that he exited his vehicle and approached the jeep, which is where the verbal altercation escalated before both parties came to headquarters to document it. The subject stated that he wanted to come in and report it before the other party claimed that he was punched.

White Plains Police Department

June 17: Police were notified of an intruder having entered White Plains High School on North Street in the early afternoon. Andrew Campbell, 19, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespass after he had gained access to the building by walking in through a door that a student had come out of. Police said the suspect was erratic and hostile.

-Compiled by Katherine Rosen, Martin Wilbur and Rick Pezzullo