Police Blotter, May 16 – May 22 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

May 2: A caller reported her vehicle was stolen from ShopRite parking lot at 9:30 p.m. Patrol responded and assisted the caller in finding her vehicle in the parking lot. The caller did not remember which vehicle she drove to ShopRite.

May 4: The Detective Division completed an investigation that led to the arrest of a 27-year-old village resident for larceny at 10:42 a.m.

May 7: State police received a call at 10:55 a.m. regarding a man threatening to shoot himself and others. The caller immediately hung up the phone. The call was made from ShopRite Plaza. Patrol was dispatched and canvassed the area extensively, but no one was found to be in distress. Patrol continued to canvass the area throughout the day.

May 7: A Half Moon Bay Drive resident reported at 11:48 a.m. that when he was walking outside his home, his neighbor came outside and questioned him about the noise. The complainant wanted the incident on record.

May 8: A Croton Auto Park employee reported at 11:45 a.m. that a co-worker threatened to assault her. Patrol was dispatched and reported that the caller only wanted the incident on record.

May 8: A Brook Street resident reported at 10:06 p.m. that loud music was coming from the location. Patrol responded and advised the parties to lower the music. The subjects complied.

New Castle Police Department

May 7: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence regarding a verbal domestic dispute between a married couple. The argument was resolved by officers and the incident was documented.

May 8: A town resident reported eight fraudulent withdrawals of airline points from one of his airline accounts. The airline was contacted and a hold was placed on the account. The investigation is ongoing.

North Castle Police Department

May 5: A caller reported at 1 p.m. that there was a large quantity of debris in the roadway, which was partially blocking a lane and creating a traffic hazard. The responding officer reported moving the debris to the side of the road. The Westchester County Department of Transportation was contacted for cleanup.

May 5: Report of a road rage incident involving a blue Honda Civic on Route 22 in North White Plains near Toxic Wings. The caller reported the operator of the other vehicle had cut him off almost causing an accident. The complainant stated the operator of this vehicle pulled up alongside him and pointed an object, which he believed was a firearm. The caller stated the operator attempted to get him to pull off the road and onto Old Orchard Street, but drove around the vehicle and proceeded northbound. Responding officers reported making contact with the operator of the vehicle in question and were unable to locate any weapons. The operator was admonished and left the scene without incident.

May 8: A Smallwood Place resident reported at 2:03 p.m. that her neighbor witnessed a male party wearing sunglasses and a hat, walk onto her property and empty the contents of her garbage can into a truck. The responding officer gathered the information; a report will follow.

May 8: A Carey Drive resident arrived at headquarters at 6:10 p.m. to report that a silver-colored Rolex with an estimated $6,000 value was missing from his house. He does not have the serial number at the moment but will attempt to obtain it. A report was created as a matter of record.

May 9: A complainant arrived at headquarters at 3:20 p.m. to report that a package was stolen from her mailbox on Whippoorwill Road East.

Pleasantville Police Department

May 5: Report of a disturbance on Nannahagan Road at 2:23 p.m. Police were contacted that a Cottage School resident had left the premises. The resident was picked up and returned to campus.

May 10: A 44-year-old Pleasantville man was charged at 1:10 a.m. for driving with a suspended license and a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Wheeler Avenue.

May 10: A Bismark Street resident reported at 10:50 p.m. that youths were throwing items at the house. The matter is under investigation.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

May 9: Enrique Negron, 41, of Brewster, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both Class B felonies, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) members took Negron into custody before executing a search warrant at his Main Street residence. He was in possession of a quantity of fentanyl at the time of his arrest. The search warrant was executed by members of the NEU, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and sheriff’s K-9 Unit.

May 10: A 38-year-old Bronx man was arrested following an investigation into catalytic converter thefts in Putnam and Westchester counties and central Connecticut. On Mar. 23, the school resource officer at Putnam Valley High School was advised that a vehicle parked in the school’s lot had its catalytic converter stolen. The deputy obtained surveillance video of the area, and the case was turned over to investigators from BCI. Investigators identified a suspect and began working with detectives from other jurisdictions who were also investigating similar crimes involving the same suspect. Sheriff’s investigators arrested 38-year-old Nelson Ramirez for the Putnam Valley crime. Ramirez was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, and third-degree auto stripping, a misdemeanor.

Yorktown Police Department

May 10: A 24-year-old Yorktown man was charged with a first offense DWI, an unclassified misdemeanor, and several traffic infractions at 3:31 p.m. after an officer on patrol in the area of Broad Street and Route 35 had observed a vehicle crash into a telephone pole off the roadway.