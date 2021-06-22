Westchester Parks Foundation to Host Barre Class Series

The Westchester Parks Foundation is joining forces with Xtend Barre and two NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals to launch a new summer workout series in called “Fit in the Park.”

The series will kick off this Wednesday, June 23 at 5:45 p.m. at Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson. The free outdoor barre workout classes are open to any level of fitness and take place the next several months at Croton Point Park and Glen Island Park in New Rochelle.

“With so many people working from home the past year, we decided to continue our fitness offerings in the park with a super-energizing workout that is great for everyone at all fitness levels,” said Christine LaPorta, deputy director of the Westchester Parks Foundation. “We are thrilled to team up with Xtend Barre to bring their popular workouts to popular parks in Westchester County so all residents can de-stress, re-focus and recharge.”

“Xtend Barre is a barre-based, full-body workout designed for everybody with low-impact, cardio-infused, high-energy classes,” said Director of Training Jennifer Cordiner. “Founded on principles of Pilates and dance, this program is for anyone who wants and needs to move their body for strength, power, cardio and confidence.”

Fit in the Park is sponsored by NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital. Participants must register in advance and bring their own mats or towels. No other equipment is necessary, but participants can bring weights or resistances bands to use.

Participants will be asked to follow park rules regarding masks and social distancing protocols and will be asked to space mats six feet apart. Each installment of the series will take place from 5:45 to 7 p.m.

The series will continue on July 14 at Glen Island Park, Aug. 11 at Croton Point Park, Sept. 8 at Glen Island Park and Oct. 6 at Croton Point Park. In the event of weather-related cancellations, participants will be notified of rain dates.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fit-in-the-park-tickets-157079437827.