Peekskill City Singers Take Home Gold at State Festival

The Peekskill High School City Singers, a capella jazz ensemble and the school’s select chorus, received the highest honor last week after performing at the New York State School Music Association’s adjudicated Major Organization Evaluation Festival

The Singers’ wowed the judges with two Level VI pieces, the highest level, and one song that surpassed that level due to its difficult vocal harmonies, according to proud Peekskill High School Chorus Director Larry Del Casale.

“I am constantly amazed by the commitment and talent of the group, and they’re getting better every year,” said Del Casale. “The group’s dynamics and phrasing are so focused now. The members are peer critiquing and all egos are put aside for the benefit of the whole group. It’s so beautiful.”

The City Singers have performed at many local events, from fundraisers to inaugurations, and had the chance to open for the multi-Grammy-winning vocal quartet, The Manhattan Transfer, when the band recently appeared at The Paramount Theater in Peekskill.

Members of this year’s City Singers are: (Soprano) Mahalia Beadle, Kennedy Bordas, Kathryn Czerwinski; (Alto) Sage North, Leanna Strang, Amiyah Vega; (Tenor) Jordan Alexander, Gordon Evans, Justin Hahn, Elliot Molina; (Bass/Baritone) Tylell Linen, Justin Smithson, Pablo Culcay.