White Plains STEM Instructor Becomes NASA Solar System Ambassador

Dawn Tucker a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Enrichment Instructor for the White Plains Youth Bureau Girls Leadership Academy is passionate about space exploration. She was recently appointed as a Solar System Ambassador for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Dawn provides STEM service outreach to several organizations including the American Association of University Women (AAUW) during its annual Explore Your Opportunities and WizGirls workshops. She has instructed a diverse population of students with a goal to deliver STEM exposure to minority and underserved girls. In addition to working for the White Plains Youth Bureau, Dawn also teaches at Mt. Vernon’s Northeast STEM Starter Academy and was a Visiting Instructor at Pace University during its 2015 SWAG Program and 2016 GenCyber Camp.

Dawn’s goal as a Solar System Ambassador is to bridge space exploration to local students who may not otherwise have access to these programs.