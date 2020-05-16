Joseph DeBiase

Joseph Paul DeBiase of Cortlandt Manor died on May 6. He was 73 years old.

For more than 30 years, DeBiase worked for Verizon and also served as a chief steward for Locals 1105 and 1103.

DeBiase was born on Feb. 20, 1947, in Yonkers to Joseph P. DeBiase Sr. and Jeanette Louise Frugis DeBiase. He graduated from Commerce High School in 1965, and earned an AAS in business administration from Elizabeth Seton College.

He was a proud member of the Peekskill Volunteer Fire Department, serving as trustee for Columbian Engine as well as treasurer for the Peekskill Volunteer Firefighters Association and the Fourth of July Parade.

DeBiase is survived by his best friend and beloved wife of 50 years, Dorothy Lynn Altman DeBiase, and his daughters, Dana Louise DeBiase Barti and Deborah Lynn DeBiase and son-in-law John Barti. He was the proud and loving grandfather (Papa) to Madelyn Rose, Adam Joseph and Andrew John, and is survived by nieces Sara Cialdella and Lisa Cialdella; nephew Salvatore Cialdella; and many grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition, he had a loving and fun relationship with his brother-in-law, George Altman, and sister-in-law Jean Altman. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Marie Cialdella, and infant daughter Denise Lorraine.

Everyone who knew Joe loved him and described him as a great guy. He was quick with a smile and a helping hand. He was generous with his time and always looked for a way to help when needed.

Affectionately known as “Buddy Crocker” and “Grumpy,” he was an avid reader, collector and connoisseur of fountain pens and teas and could identify the year, make and model of any car ever at a glance. He could fix or build almost anything and always had a solution for any mechanical problem. He was loved and will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made to the Peekskill Volunteer Firefighters Association, 1141 Main St., Peekskill, N.Y. 10566 Att: Chief John Rose.