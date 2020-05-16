Dominick Anfiteatro

Dominick J. Anfiteatro passed on May 4 to be with our Lord and daughter Andrea. He was 90.

Anfiteatro lived in Putnam Valley but part of his heart always remained in Croton-on-Hudson where he was born and raised. He was a kind and generous man who always had a kind word and good outlook for everyone and everything.

He graduated from Croton-Harmon High School. He met his wife, Patricia Scanlon, in 1951 and they were married that same year. Anfiteatro served four years as a radioman in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955.

Dom was a hard worker all his life. When he received his honorable discharge from the Navy, he cleared trees for a construction company. He then opened a one-room gas station in Croton-on-Hudson where the Croton Diner now stands. The building had one small room and a bathroom. It had a lift outside and he worked all hours, late into the night, in all kinds of weather – summer and winter – to repair cars on the outside lift.

After a few years he moved across the street to manage Eddie’s Shell. Eddie loved Dom like a son. His work ethic remained and he worked many 16- to 18-hour days. Eventually he was able to purchase the building and business, which became Dom’s Friendly Service.

In the late years, he purchased the body shop at the top of the hill and it became Croton Auto Body. He had the odd distinction of being born where he worked. His parents lived in a house where Eddie Abrahams eventually built his service station. His dedication to always strive to make a better life for his family was very important to him as was the devotion he had to his customers.

Anfiteatro also volunteered his time with the Croton Fire Department’s Hook and Ladder Company and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a proud member of American Legion Post 505 in Croton-on-Hudson and a lifelong parishioner at Holy Name of Mary.

He leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Pat; his daughter, Doreen, and her husband, Vincent DiMilia; son James and his girlfriend, Linda; his son, Adam, and wife Alicia; his son, David; his much-loved grandsons, Christopher and Michael DiMilia, Dominick Anfiteatro, Andrew, Brian and Matthew Anfiteatro, Michael DiGirolamo and Jake and Jared Friedman; his great-granddaughter, Isabella; sister Amelia; and many nieces and nephews. Anfiteatro was predeceased by daughter Andrea last year.

He loved his family with all his heart. Dom was loved deeply by family and friends and we will miss him tremendously.

Due to the coronavirus, a private funeral was held at Edward F. Carter Funeral Home.