Adam Livingstone, a longtime Pleasantville resident, passed away on June 2 in Chatham, Mass. He was 91.

Livingstone was born on Aug. 17, 1928, to Mary and Adam Livingstone, who had emigrated from Scotland. He grew up on an estate in Bedford Hills where his parents were both employed. He had fond memories of being driven to school by the estate’s chauffeur with the other children who lived there.

Livingstone attended Bedford Hills High School where he was very involved in student activities – senior class president, basketball team and band. He met his wife, Phyllis, after a basketball game at Pleasantville High School and they married in 1949.

He received both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education from NYU. He served overseas in the Air Force and was stationed in Newfoundland as an air traffic control supervisor, 64th Air Division, during the Korean War. Adam was a history teacher at Mount Kisco High School beginning in 1954, moving to Fox Lane High School when it opened in 1957. He then completed the major part of his career as a guidance counselor at Yorktown High School, retiring in 1996.

Adam was a member of the Presbyterian Church where he served as deacon, Sunday school teacher and assistant scoutmaster. He also belonged to the Moses Taylor Jr. American Legion Post 136, holding the offices of service officer and historian.

Livingstone loved traveling, especially his many trips to Europe which he enjoyed planning and mapping out in great detail. His most cherished memories were with his family, both in his beloved Pleasantville and during long days at the beach in Chatham. He was a history buff and had a remarkable memory for all things historical as well as sports trivia.

In Pleasantville, Adam enjoyed walking downtown to the post office and puttering around his yard. He was a kind, devoted family man and was always interested in what was happening with his family and the lives of others.

Livingstone is survived by his son, Christopher (Peggy), of New Milford, Conn.; daughter Patricia O’Leary (John) of Ipswich, Mass.; grandchildren Jennifer, Kelly, Jack, Molly, Dylan and Sean; and great-grandson Jackson S. He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Phyllis, and son Curtis Stephen.

A private funeral took place on June 5 at Beecher-Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville followed by burial at Kensico Cemetery.