Carol Schulz

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Carol Rosemary Schulz, our loving and devoted mother and a friend to all whose lives she touched.

She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul; Carol’s contagious cheerfulness is what made her so special. She made everyone feel valued. She marveled at the smallest accomplishment. You left her company feeling better.

Carol’s 79 years were a series of outstanding accomplishments. After many years as a stay-at-home mom, she took college courses. Her engaging personality rocketed her to success as a corporate trainer where she taught employees of companies such as Bacardi, Canon and Citibank how to hone their sales and presentation skills. She then went on to form her own successful business as a consultant in the same field.

In 1980, Carol was discouraged by the lack of advice she received from physicians regarding menopause. Menopause wasn’t a medical focus at the time, so she researched and dug deep to find her own answers and decided to share them for all of the women in her shoes. The result of her research was a book: “60 Second Menopause Management: The Quickest Ways to Handle Problems and Discomfort.” Her work was published worldwide and translated into many languages, including Turkish and Russian.

In earlier years, Carol started her career path at New York Air as a flight attendant and rose to an administrative position where she was responsible for the management of crew scheduling, budget planning and corporate communications.

At six feet tall, she was a statuesque beauty. In 2008, Carol was crowned “Ms. New York Senior America.” She had a lovely voice and the chutzpah to perform engagingly on stage. Carol received citations from senators and mayors for the significant contributions she made to improving the quality of life of seniors in Nassau and Suffolk counties. She was also awarded “Miss Congeniality 2008,” which is not at all surprising given her welcoming and warm personality.

Carol, mom, Gammy, is most remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild for her ability to make everything fun. We fondly remember her steak and rake parties, elaborate scavenger hunts, freeze-outs at the beach and dancing for dessert. Her grandchildren will enjoy the memory of special days at West Hampton, Disney World, Aunt Julie’s Florida house, simple trips to the library and playground and walking to town for Italian ices. As toddlers, they all remember bouncing on her knee and can still sing the songs she taught them.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. A funeral mass is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Armonk. Internment will follow at Greenfield Cemetery, 650 Nassau Rd., Uniondale, N.Y. 11553.

Memorial donations are welcome to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).