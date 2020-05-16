Evelyn DiBenedetto

Evelyn Katherine DiBenedetto passed away on May 2 at 93 years old due to complications from COVID-19 at Phelps Memorial Hospital.

The daughter of Jesse Roy Hayes and Evelyn Maude Benton of Tampa, Fla., she was an 80-year resident of Ossining and retired as Ossining town clerk in 1981 after 29 years of service.

DiBenedetto is survived by two sisters, Ann Turco of Cortland, N.Y. and Sandra Panky of Rocky Point, N.C.; two sons, William of Briarcliff Manor and Robert of Montgomery, N.Y.; 5 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.