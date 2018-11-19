Historic Pines Bridge Monument Unveiled in Yorktown

An historic Revolutionary War monument about 10 years in the making was finally unveiled Saturday at Railroad Park in Yorktown.

“It’s been a long and winding road. Almost 10 years,” said Michael Kahn, a member of the Pines Bridge Monument Committee, to an appreciative crowd of current and former town officials, members of the Yorktown Historical Society, town employees and other supporters. “I know it’s been that long because the Chicago Cubs actually won a World Series in between.”

The monument, in the form of a heroic sculpture by nationally noted sculptor Jay Warren of Oregon, who was in attendance, pays tribute to the members of the Rhode Island Regiment who died defending the Pines Bridge crossing of the Croton River. It depicts Colonel Christopher Greene, the legendary commander of the regiment. Two soldiers fight beside him, an African American and a Native American, all doomed to perish in the brief and desperate battle.

The history of the Rhode Island Regiment embodies the racial and ethnic melting pot that represents America’s greatest strength and her greatest trials. The mixed fighting unit, made up of men of European, African, and Native American descent, was rare until the American military officially integrated nearly two centuries later.

“This is a tribute to the nation’s very first soldiers and our very first veterans,” said Paul Martin, president of the Yorktown Historical Society. “These men set the standard for all United States soldiers to follow—brave, honorable, steadfast in their beliefs. It is my hope that this monument becomes a focal point, a starting point, a rallying cry to educate the town on the significance of Yorktown Heights in the history of the American Revolution.”

The monument was originally planned to be located in Downing Park. The project cost approximately $300,000, which the town funded a large portion of. Former State Senator Greg Ball secured a $50,000 grant for the effort. Other notable donations came from: Owners of the Mohegan Diner ($5,000); 2016 Yorktown San Gennaro Feast ($4,100); and Yorktown Chamber of Commerce ($3,000).

“Yorktown deserves a sculpture of this magnitude,” said former Yorktown Supervisor Michael Grace, who thanked town board members who had the “wisdom and fortitude to fund this to make a dream come true.”

“Hopefully, it’s the beginning of the future revitalization of downtown Yorktown,” he added.

Planned for May 14, 2019 is an anniversary celebration of the Battle of Pines Bridge. At that time the brick pavers that were donated in support of the monument will be unveiled and dedicated.