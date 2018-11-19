Putnam Leg. Takes Aim at Polystyrene Products

With the dangers of polystyrene becoming better known, an outgoing Putnam County legislator wants to see the product banned across most of the county.

With less than two months before her tenure comes to a close on the county Legislature, lawmaker and health committee chairwoman Barbara Scuccimarra is pushing to see many food service businesses in the county outlawed from using polystyrene (also known as Styrofoam) products, including trays and cups. During a meeting last Wednesday, the health committee passed a resolution 2-1 to send the proposed law to the full legislature for a vote next month.

Scuccimarra noted that several food chain restaurants would be affected, including McDonalds, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Burger King, Applebee’s, Dominoes and KFC, according to the health department, but warned the health risks outweigh any inconvenience for those establishments.

Polystyrene doesn’t break down; it just breaks up and remains around for decades, Scuccimarra said. She added when a person drinks anything hot, that person is drinking Styrofoam.

“This is really a detriment to our health and Putnam County in general,” Scuccimarra said.

The proposed law would result in a written warning for a first offense, and if there were another violation, it would result in a fine not to exceed $250. If there continued to be repeated offenses, it would translate into a fine that cannot exceed $1,000. The health department would enforce any new regulation.

Businesses that have a gross income of less than $500,000 would be allowed to file for a waiver to avoid the new law for at least one year.

Scuccimarra and Legislator Amy Sayegh voted to send the measure forward, but lawmaker Bill Gouldman voted against the proposal. It’s unclear whether or not enough votes would be secured to enact the law, which would need six lawmakers to sign on.

Legislator Ginny Nacerino said she was concerned businesses would not have enough time to comply with the law if it is passed by the legislature. Before the meeting, the law stated business would have 60 days once it is filed with New York State, but after some discussion businesses would get a six-month grace period.

Legislator Paul Jonke questioned if the legislature should reach out to businesses that would be forced to change their methods in order to get their input before a vote held.

He noted while these are big corporations, some of the owners of the franchises are still on a small business level. He also wanted to know if these businesses would have a paper alternative instead of polystyrene.

“I’d like to hear from these people, I think we owe it to them to find out if they can,” Jonke said.

Sayegh said her hesitation with the legislation is more products could be outlawed next after polystyrene, crunching businesses further.

“We’re just taking over the whole packaging and materials,” Sayegh said, with Scuccimarra cutting in, “We’re taking it over for a reason because it’s polluting Putnam County, it’s polluting our environment.”

Legislator Carl Albano said it should not be too difficult for businesses to adjust and Scuccimarra noted when the county banned polystyrene in their offices a few years ago, the transition was seamless.

“We’re impacting their business, I think they have a right to know what we’re doing,” Jonke said, calling for a pause in the process.

Scuccimarra remained undeterred, telling Jonke a vote for the legislation would not be delayed.

“These are things we’re now realizing are a detriment so this is the way we should go and some people may need a little push to go in that direction,” Scuccimarra said.