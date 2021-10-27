Federal Charges Filed in Fatal Armed Robbery in Ossining

A four-count indictment was filed last week in federal court in White Plains against two men involved in a gunpoint robbery in Ossining last December that resulted in the death of a co-conspirator.

According to Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Matthew Dusablon, 27, and Jahaira Mejia, 35, both of the Bronx, were charged with robbery and obstruction of justice.

“As alleged in the Indictment, the defendants participated in a gunpoint robbery that resulted in the death of a co-conspirator and then worked to cover their tracks,” Williams stated. “Thanks to the extraordinary and tenacious work of our partners at the FBI and the Ossining Police Department, the defendants are now facing federal charges for their alleged crimes.”

According to the indictment that was unsealed Oct. 19, and other publicly available documents, on Dec. 6, 2020, Dusablon, Mejia and at least three other co-conspirators committed a gunpoint robbery in Ossining, during which one of the co-conspirators brandished a firearm. That same co-conspirator died from injuries sustained during the robbery victim’s flight from the scene of the robbery.

Dusablon and Mejia later concealed a jacket that another co-conspirator was wearing during the robbery and deleted information from their cell phones and social media accounts in order to obstruct the federal investigation of the robbery.

Dusablon also directed a co-conspirator to erase information from the co-conspirator’s cellphone and social media accounts in order to obstruct the federal investigation of the robbery.

“Our community has waited patiently for resolution of this case and I’m relieved that we can now share the results of law enforcement professionals at the federal, state, and local levels all working seamlessly to restore our neighbors’ sense of peace and security,” said Ossining Police Chief Kevin Sylvester.

FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll added: “As if the robbery at the center of this case wasn’t bad enough, the suspects allegedly decided to take it a step further and obstruct law enforcement’s ability to investigate it. They failed at both. Now, thanks to the outstanding work of the FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force and our many partners, the suspects we arrested will serve as cautionary examples to others – trying to cover up your crimes only leads to more criminal charges.”

If convicted, the defendants could face a minimum of seven years to a maximum of life in prison.