Carmel Takes Steps to Protect Community Health

POW’R Against Tobacco congratulates the Town of Carmel for the adoption of a temporary moratorium on the establishment of additional smoke and vape shops within the town limits. This action was taken in response to the growing number of tobacco retailers appearing in the community.

Tobacco products – especially those with flavors – are addictive and dangerous. According to the CDC, smoking leads to disease and disability and harms nearly every organ of the body. Each year, smoking causes more deaths than HIV, illicit drug use, alcohol use, motor vehicle injuries and firearm-related incidents combined. Regulating tobacco products, including their marketing, sales and use, is an effective way to reduce tobacco use and benefit public health.

Community health suffers when more tobacco retailers are in a given area. Exposure to marketing drives youth initiation and addiction and thwarts the cessation efforts of those who want to quit. Published in 2020, POW’R Against Tobacco’s independent adult community tobacco survey revealed that 70 percent of Putnam County adults would support a policy to prohibit the sale of tobacco products in stores that are located near schools.

During the four-month moratorium, we encourage the Carmel supervisor and Town Board to explore the countless policy options to find a long-term solution to address the precipitous rise in smoke and vape shops, and simultaneously advance public health, safety and well-being for Carmel residents.

Molly Franco, MSW

Community Engagement Coordinator, POW’R Against Tobacco

Health Promotions Specialist, American Lung Association