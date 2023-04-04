Exciting Culinary Choices Spring Forward Throughout Westchester

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Morris Gut

The culinary landscape in Westchester is blossoming again. Like planting seeds in the garden, restaurants are sprouting everywhere, it seems. Expansions and new openings are on the hot burner. Here are some of the latest.

One Rare Italian Steakhouse

Veteran restaurateur Harry Sinanaj of Ben & Jack’s Steakhouse in Manhattan has opened Westchester’s newest upscale bastion of beef at the former Zachy’s Wine Shop space in Scarsdale. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Feb. 7.

The team at this handsomely designed 120-seat restaurant with a sparkling bar will lavish you. From Chef Admir’s kitchen come a daily selection of East or West Coast oysters; wedge salad; pappardelle with short ribs; classic surf and turf; the porterhouse for two or more; and the tomahawk steak. The bar is already a hotspot. It opens at 4 p.m.

One Rare Italian Steakhouse is located at 16 East Parkway in Scarsdale. Info: 914-330-8488 or visit www.oneraresteakhouse.com.

Café Deux

Sisters with a decidedly French flair, Carrie and Charlotte Denoyer, have opened Café Deux on Halstead Avenue in Harrison across from the new Avalon complex and Metro-North station. Café Deux is an all-day café and restaurant that will offer classic French delights and bistro fair – fresh pastries, sandwiches, entrees and sweets, including their signature “cupped desserts,” to complement their daily selection of curated coffees and teas.

There is plenty of culinary pedigree at work here. Jean Denoyer, their father, a noted restaurateur, opened the original La Goulue in Manhattan more than 50 years ago. The chef is Alex Aparicio who had spent time at Pleasantville’s Pub Street and Village Social in Mount Kisco. Jessica Craig is the pastry chef, having worked for Michelin-rated celebrity chef Missy Robbins.

Café Deux is located at 307 Halstead Ave. in Harrison. The café is open seven days a week. Info: 914-920-4110 or visit www.cafedeuxny.com.

Bia Planned for Chappaqua Crossing

Husband-and-wife team Simi and Miranda Polozani are planning an October opening for their new American restaurant called Bia at Chappaqua Crossing. The dynamic couple currently operate popular Prime Pub gastropubs in Somers and Danbury.

“Bia will be an elevated, full-service chef-driven restaurant featuring an open kitchen for fish, premium steaks and chops, organic products, vegan and light options,” Simi Polozani said.

Bia will be located at 480 Bedford Rd. in Chappaqua. More on this as it evolves.

Jack’s Owner to Open Jill’s

Shane Clifford, proprietor of the popular Jack’s Bar & Restaurant, a modern Irish-American tavern in Eastchester, has a new restaurant in the works in Mamaroneck. Shane and his team are currently renovating the former Baby Dukes space for a place called Jill’s. If Jack’s is any indication, Jill’s will be serving up a winning combination of gastropub specialties with pizzazz, along with a good dose of hospitality.

Jill’s will be located at 100 W. Boston Post Rd. in Mamaroneck, across from Harbor Island Park. Jill’s website is currently under construction.

Former Vox to Become French Food Haven

It has taken several difficult years, but word is the former Vox location in North Salem, which had been leveled, will evolve into two French-inspired restaurants in one: the formal La Bastide by Andrea Calstier and Cenadou Bistrot, a more casual bistro. The building has been completely refurbished.

Owners are husband and wife Andrea Calstier and Elena Oliver, who had for a time lived in Marseilles, France and owned a restaurant in Manhattan’s East Village called Papilles. North Salem resident Elizabeth Miller, who bought the property after Vox closed, is a backer. The couple was introduced to the project by none other than Miller and uber-chef/restaurateur Daniel Boulud.

La Bastide and Cenadou Bistrot will be located at the intersection of routes 116 and 202 in North Salem. La Bastide by Andrea Calstier is currently on Instagram.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for more than 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or gutreactions@optonline.net.