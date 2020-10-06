Update on Tropical Storm Responses From Utilities in Cortlandt

I have submitted reports outlining our many complaints on the slow power restoration by utility companies (Con Edison, Altice, etc.) in our town to county and state elected officials after the recent Tropical Storm Isaias.

I co-signed a letter with Mayor Brian Pugh of Croton-on-Hudson once again stating our many complaints and concerns. This letter was sent to the New York governor and other state officials, as well as to the utility companies. I thank Mayor Pugh for his partnership and leadership.

One-third of our town was without power for up to eight days. (I was among them for six days.) It’s a frightening experience and we are all subject to the seasonal elements – the heat in the hot summer months and the cold in the winter months, as well as losing our perishables during these storms. They MUST plan better for all of us.

I will continue to lobby with other municipal mayors and supervisors in Westchester County demanding better response times and immediate attention to our complaints.

Linda D. Puglisi

Cortlandt Town Supervisor