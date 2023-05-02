Support for Bill Needed to Protect Animals From Unscrupulous Research

Last year, more than 4,000 beagles were removed from Envigo RMS LLC, an animal breeding and research company based in Indiana, which had not been taking care of the animals in its facility. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) had oversight of this facility and dropped the ball. The USDA, which licenses these facilities, is paid for with taxpayer dollars and has not protected animals appropriately.

It is in this spirit that I ask you to join me in calling for USDA reform and ask our congressman, Michael Lawler, to vote in favor of Goldie’s Act to protect vulnerable dogs and puppies. Rep. Lawler’s vote would be enormously helpful in gaining passage of this pending bill.

Andrea Eisenberg

Mount Kisco