Police Blotter, May 2 – May 8 2023, Print Edition

Carmel Police Department

Apr. 20: An 18-year-old male was pulled over near Route 52 and Vink Drive for disobeying a traffic signal at 10:38 a.m. When the driver searched for his license and registration, the officer observed two glass jars in the glove compartment, one that contained a green leafy substance and the other that contained a crushed white powdery substance. When asked, the driver said one of the jars contained marijuana and the other “mushrooms.” The jar with the white substance subsequently tested positive for the psychedelic drug psilocybin. The driver was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Apr. 24: A subject was charged at 6:23 p.m. with driving with a suspended license and driving while using a mobile phone.

Apr. 27: During an Operation Safe Stop initiative on Route 6 near Crane Road at 9:10 a.m., a vehicle operator was found to be driving with a suspended registration. The driver was also charged with DWI, unlicensed operation and driving without insurance.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Apr. 22: A 48-year-old Norwalk, Conn. man was arrested on a DWI charge at 3:58 a.m. after an officer observed him speeding and driving erratically on South Bedford Road. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a future court appearance.

Apr. 23: A 39-year-old Bedford Hills man was arrested on a DWI charge at 4:28 a.m. after an officer observed him driving at 15 miles per hour on North Bedford Road and then drift entirely into the oncoming lane of travel. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a future court appearance.

Apr. 25: Officers responded to Gregory Avenue at 11:47 p.m. after a resident made threats to harm himself while speaking on the phone with his physician. EMS and the Mobile Crisis Team were requested and responded. The resident agreed to go by ambulance to Northern Westchester Hospital for evaluation.

Apr. 26: Officers responded at 9:53 a.m. to Radio Circle on a report of a teenager in emotional crisis. EMS and the Mobile Crisis Team also responded to assist at the scene.

Apr. 26: A customer at a gas station on the 600 block of Main Street reported at 6:01 p.m. that another patron had screamed at him, recorded him on a phone and tried to block his car when he drove from the station. The man came to the Green Street precinct to file a harassment complaint.

Apr. 26: Officers responded to a Carpenter Avenue residence on a report of a domestic dispute. A woman reported that her husband had been screaming at her and then tried to prevent her from calling 911. A domestic incident report was prepared.

New Castle Police Department

Apr. 22: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a husband and wife. The situation was mediated by officers on the scene and the incident was documented.

Apr. 26: A Chappaqua resident called to report a fraud where he was scammed out of $6,500. The male resident reported he received a pop-up advertisement on his computer from a company claiming to be Apple Support and followed the instructions of the false advertisement. The investigation is ongoing.

North Castle Police Department

Apr. 21: A caller reported having been involved in a physical altercation on Virginia Road at 9:41 a.m. The incident is related to a road rage incident.

Apr. 24: A caller at Lenny’s North Seafood & Steakhouse on Main Street reported at 1:30 p.m. that a customer informed him after eating her meal that she has no money to pay for the meal. He did not have an issue with that and asked her to leave, which she is refusing to do. The responding officers spoke with the party involved, who left the restaurant.

Pleasantville Police Department

Apr. 22: Report of a larceny of three parking signs near a Cooley Street business at 3:44 p.m. The merchant stated that sometime between 2:15 and 3:35 p.m., the signs, which cost about $50, were taken.

Apr. 23: Report of the theft of a golf cart at 1:31 p.m. at Pleasantville Country Club on Nannahagan Road. The cart was later located elsewhere on the grounds.

Apr. 26: The bartender at Fatt Root on Wheeler Avenue reported that four females with pink dreadlocks and braids were spotted in the basement where the establishment’s liquor inventory is kept. The subjects fled and went through Jackson Alley toward Tompkins Avenue. Officers located three of the females near the gas station on Manville Road and informed staff at the JCCA to pick up the subjects. It turned out no merchandise was missing.