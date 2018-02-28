Putnam Legislators Ponder Future of County Property

Sitting dormant for several years, action finally could be taken on a property facing the shores of Lake Gleneida that is owned by Putnam County.
Lawmakers discussed the future of the county property located at 34 Gleneida Avenue at last week’s physical services committee meeting with a few different options on the table for the future of the barren building. This is the first time the county Legislature has publicly addressed the building in several years.
In a memo to legislators, County Executive MaryEllen Odell listed three possible options for the building’s future. Odell wrote the county could sell the property to a private entity that would put it back on the tax rolls and could improve the Main Street business community. The county would also no longer need to pay for annual utilities, security and maintenance of the building, she wrote.
If the property is kept, Odell wrote it would require a capital investment and keep the property off the tax rolls. She cautioned while the number of county employees remains even, new federal or state mandates could lead to an increase in county personnel that would need to be housed somewhere.
The final option is working with a group of substance abuse providers that could all be situated at the building, akin to a “one stop shop” that would provide a Main Street presence for residents that need services.
The building is used for storage at the moment.
Ultimately, the legislature will have the final say regarding the property, Odell wrote.
“I will support any decision or decisions that you will make regarding this facility,” Odell wrote. “I would suggest that we work towards a decision as a matter of priority.”
Legislators didn’t come to a unanimous decision about the building at Wednesday’s meeting.
Legislator Neal Sullivan said he’d like to see how much the building is worth and if there are any potential buyers for it. Sullivan said because Putnam’s population isn’t growing, the county should look to consolidate its campus. Right now, the building is off the tax rolls and if the county hung onto the building, it would need to invest money to get it “useable for anybody,” he said.
Legislator Ginny Nacerino added the building is not ADA compliant and rectifying that alone would cost a substantial amount of money. Still, she said every option should be considered.
“We have to look at each of the options and carefully explore and balance out the pros and cons before we come to a decision,” Nacerino said.
Legislator Paul Jonke flatly said, “The building itself has no value.” He even encouraged tearing the building down and called it an eyesore. If the property is put up for sale, the actual land would be more valuable than the building, Jonke said.
Legislator Carl Albano said his first thought is to keep the building because it is part of the county campus, but the highway department should evaluate the condition of the building before a decision is reached.
“If there are services that are needed, it would be a great place to utilize,” Albano said.
Legislator Amy Sayegh, who comes from a non-profit background, said there are grants available for non-profits if they consolidate resources by working under one building. Legislator Barbara Scuccimarra said the building would be a “perfect showcase” for a combination of non-profits that provide similar services.
Legislator Toni Addonizio suggested lawmakers take a tour of the property.
Bill Nulk, Putnam County Chambers of Commerce president and Industrial Development Agency board chairman, said the building has more room that some might think, though it needs considerable work done on it. He still uses the building to field documents connected to the IDA.
“It’s probably got more utilization capabilities than a lot of people think right now,” Nulk said.