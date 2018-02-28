Putnam Legislators Ponder Future of County Property

Lawmakers discussed the future of the county property located at 34 Gleneida Avenue at last week’s physical services committee meeting with a few different options on the table for the future of the barren building. This is the first time the county Legislature has publicly addressed the building in several years.

Sitting dormant for several years, action finally could be taken on a property facing the shores of Lake Gleneida that is owned by Putnam County.

In a memo to legislators, County Executive MaryEllen Odell listed three possible options for the building’s future. Odell wrote the county could sell the property to a private entity that would put it back on the tax rolls and could improve the Main Street business community. The county would also no longer need to pay for annual utilities, security and maintenance of the building, she wrote.

If the property is kept, Odell wrote it would require a capital investment and keep the property off the tax rolls. She cautioned while the number of county employees remains even, new federal or state mandates could lead to an increase in county personnel that would need to be housed somewhere.

The final option is working with a group of substance abuse providers that could all be situated at the building, akin to a “one stop shop” that would provide a Main Street presence for residents that need services.

The building is used for storage at the moment.

Ultimately, the legislature will have the final say regarding the property, Odell wrote.