Travel Channel Star Visits Putnam History Museum

Travel Channel star and “Mysteries at the Museum” host Don Wildman stopped by the Putnam History Museum in Cold Spring last week, where he took in some of the great West Point Foundry history that is currently on exhibit.

Wildman, a Hudson Valley resident, was in Cold Spring to meet Mary Jean Cerbini, a fifth-grade teacher at Austin Road Elementary School in Mahopac, and Jennifer Cassidy of the Putnam County Historian’s Office, to review the museum’s local history collection with Executive Director Cassie Ward.

Cerbini and Wildman are developing a project to incorporate Putnam County artifacts into local history lessons.

While at the museum, Wildman spent time speaking with museum visitors about his television work and world travels, including his recent trip to Honduras for a new, yet-to-be-named series on the Travel Channel.

The Putnam History Museum has limited winter hours but exhibit viewing and the research library are available by appointment and on select Saturdays. It is located at 63 Chestnut St., Cold Spring. Call 845-265-4010 or visit www.putnamhistorymuseum.org for more information.