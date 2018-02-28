P’ville Schools on Two-Hour Delay Wednesday After Threat Against District

The Pleasantville School District is on a two-hour delay Wednesday morning after a threat was made toward the district late Tuesday night.

A message was sent out by the district notifying parents at about 10:20 p.m. that the “potential threat” was made by a middle school student and police would investigate the matter. Superintendent of Schools Mary Fox-Alter said police determined that the threat was “not credible.” Staff will operate on a normal schedule.

Possible threats have also been investigated at The Harvey School in Katonah, Valhalla High School and Scarsdale High School.

The Pleasantville threat comes less than two weeks after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla. that killed 17 people. It also comes after Tarrytown, Irvington, Hastings-on-Hudson, Ardsley and Dobbs Ferry schools were placed on lockdown for the entire school day on Tuesday after a fatal shooting at the Sleepy Hollow Gardens Apartment in Tarrytown.