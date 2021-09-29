Kent Business Owner Named State Woman of Distinction

By Rick Pezzullo

A Kent business owner has been named this year’s New York State ‘Woman of Distinction” for the 41st Senate District.

State Senator Sue Serino recently announced that Sabrina Cruz, owner and operator of Ultimate Auto Detailing in Kent, had earned the honor.

“From the day I met Sabrina, I knew that she is someone who is going to make a big impact on our community,” Serino said. “She has overcome tremendous obstacles in her life and uses the lessons she has learned to empower other local business owners and inspire other women to stay strong and positive in the face of adversity. I admire the passion, energy, and optimism that set her apart, and am honored to recognize her as this year’s Woman of Distinction!”

Cruz has been featured on multiple podcasts and has helped many small business owners create a following on social media to help them generate new leads and grow their own businesses. She was previously honored with the Putnam County Trail Blazers Award for Contribution to Economic Development.

According to Cruz’ biography provided for the event, she faced many struggles as a mom and business owner and found that she began to lose herself and her own passions. She fought off depression, anxiety, a nervous breakdown, and thoughts of suicide. She finally decided she was stronger than her biggest demons and created her own brand, “Wake up Dress up Own your Day” where she influences others to stay positive, attentive, and grateful for the day ahead.

The State Senate’s ‘Women of Distinction’ event celebrates women from across New York who contribute significantly to the quality of life of those within and beyond their communities.

Typically, honorees from each Senate District come together at a special annual event in the State Capitol where they have the opportunity to network with one another as they are recognized for their service and achievements. Due to ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, this year’s celebration once again went virtual.