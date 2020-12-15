Blotter, December 15 – December 21, 2020, Print Edition

North Castle Police Department

Dec. 6: An E-911 caller reported observing a male party running in the middle of Route 22 at 4:24 p.m. The caller stated that she stopped her vehicle and assisted the party to the side of the roadway, and that she believes he may suffer from a mental disorder. The responding officers also assisted and an ambulance was requested to evaluate the party. Calls were made to surrounding jurisdictions to inquire about any missing person reports, with negative results. Police said the subject’s mother arrived on the scene and he was reunited with his family, from whom he had become separated while hiking at Cranberry Lake Preserve.

Peekskill Police Department

Dec. 6: A domestic dispute resulted in the arrest of Jacob Ruffin, 19, who was found in possession of a handgun. He was also in violation of his probation. At about 3:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a domestic dispute involving Ruffin and his girlfriend. The suspect was later spotted on the 1300 block of Howard Street and a foot pursuit with officers ensued. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, a perimeter was established and he was found hiding on the porch of a house on the 1400 block of Main Street. The girlfriend and child were unharmed.

Yorktown Police Department

Dec. 5: Two Yorktown residents were charged with third-degree grand larceny stemming from a complaint filed in October. Yosef Brodsky, 35, and Todd Woodward, 22, were arrested following an investigation where it is alleged that between July and September multiple checks totaling more than $30,00 belonging to a victim had been stolen and deposited in someone else’s account. Police said Brodsky stole the checks and forged the female victim’s signature and Woodward deposited the checks into an account. Both defendants are due to appear in Yorktown Town Court Jan. 14.

Dec. 7: Steven Wojtusiak, 52, of Yorktown, was charged with attempted assault and criminal mischief following a report of a domestic dispute. Wojtusiak allegedly threw a piece of furniture at the victim in an attempt to cause physical injury. It is also alleged he disabled and broke a telephone to prevent the victim from calling 911. A temporary order of protection was served. He is due in Yorktown Town Court Jan. 14.

Dec. 7: Victoria Vukel, 31, of Mohegan Lake, was charged with robbery, burglary and assault in connection with a Nov. 1 incident during which she is suspected of unlawfully entering a Yorktown residence, forcibly stole property and caused physical injury to the victim. She was apprehended on an arrest warrant Dec. 7 following a traffic stop on East Main Street. She was remanded to Westchester County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond.