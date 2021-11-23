Police Blotter, November 23 – November 29, 2021, Print Edition

County Police/Mount Kisco

Nov. 17: Report of a woman sleeping inside a car parked on private property on East Hyatt Avenue at 10:26 p.m. The car was reported to have been running for the last five hours. Officers were able to awaken the woman but she refused to open the car door to speak with officers. The Emergency Service Unit responded to gain entry to the vehicle and the woman was subsequently turned over to EMS for evaluation.

Nov. 18: An East Main Street merchant reported at 10:02 a.m. that the front door to the business was shattered overnight.

Nov. 18: A resident reported at 6:47 p.m. that her teen-age daughter had been assaulted a short time earlier as she sat on a bench near the Fox Senior Center. The youth reported that she was punched and had her hair pulled by two girls that she had a previous dispute with. The victim’s mother also provided video of the incident that had been posted on social media. An investigation is continuing.

Nov. 19: Report of a possible domestic dispute in progress at a Barker Street residence at 6:54 p.m. Responding officers determined that the resident had been in a loud conversation on the phone and there was no domestic dispute at the apartment.

Kent Police Department

Nov. 14: Officers were dispatched to Hillside Road at 5 a.m. on a report of a suspicious male banging on the door of a residence. Responding officers found a 32-year-old Carmel man seated on the steps of the front deck. After canvassing the area, a white Honda Civic was found running on the front lawn of a Sunset Court residence. The vehicle was observed to have front end damage. It was determined that the subject had been driving while intoxicated. The man placed under arrest and charged with DWI (first offense) along with other traffic infractions. The suspect was processed and issued an appearance ticket for town justice court.

Nov. 14: Officers responded to Farmers Mills Road and Gipsy Trail Road at 10:30 a.m. to follow up on a previous report of a fiber glass boat being dragged down the road by a pickup truck. Officers determined the boat was dragged by a green Dodge Ram. After interviewing two subjects, Alex Roosa was charged with reckless driving and other traffic infractions. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket for town justice court.

North Castle Police Department

Nov. 12: A caller reported at 12:02 p.m. observing an unknown black male in his early 20s on Mianus River Road exit the passenger side of a gray Mercedes sedan possibly bearing Maryland plates take several envelopes containing checks from his mailbox five to 10 minutes in the past. The complainant stated that he ran to the mailbox to confirm the items were stolen, and then followed the vehicle, which appeared to have stopped in front of St. Mary’s Church where he was able to take a picture before contacting police for assistance. The suspect in the passenger side was described as wearing a red sweatshirt. The responding officers canvassed the area for the vehicle described, which yielded negative results. The officers were able to secure a witness and an owner’s deposition with a report to follow.

Nov. 14: A party arrived at headquarters at 2:36 p.m. to report that she lost a valuable necklace while attending a soccer game at the H.C. Crittenden Middle School field. The necklace is comprised of white gold with a large pear-shaped diamond and smaller diamond chips surrounding it. The party wishes to make this a matter of record at this time and will return in the future if a more detailed report is needed for insurance purposes.

Nov. 17: A caller reported finding a wallet in the area of the North White Plains Community Center at 4:28 p.m. and stated he wants to turn the property over to an officer. The wallet was retrieved from the caller, and the officer subsequently returned the property to its owner at their residence.

Pleasantville Police Department

Nov. 14: An arrest was made following a domestic dispute on Brookfield Place at 2:23 a.m. Weapons were on the premises.

Nov. 16: A suspicious person was seen on Memorial Plaza and Manville Road at 10:15 a.m. flying a drone over the train tracks. The person was gone on arrival.

Nov. 17: A suspicious person was seen at 351 Manville Rd. smoking and loitering on private property. The individual was a resident of the building. No action taken.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Nov. 13: Deputies were dispatched to a Putnam Valley home at 12:28 p.m. to assist Putnam County Child Protective Services (CPS) with a welfare check on teenage siblings under the age of 15 who were possibly being abused by their father. After an investigation, the siblings were turned over to a close relative and the 46-year-old father was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree criminal contempt, criminal mischief and harassment.

Nov. 17: A deputy responded to the area of Oscawana Lake Road and Peekskill Hollow Road in Putnam Valley at 4:45 p.m. on a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, deputies observed the vehicle and approached the 59-year-old male driver. The driver stumbled while attempting to exit the vehicle and had an odor of alcohol on his breath. After an investigation, the man was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired with a combined influence of drugs and alcohol.

Nov. 18: Deputies responded to the Acme supermarket parking lot on Route 22 in Patterson at 7:39 p.m. A female reported that her pocketbook was stolen from her vehicle while she was shopping. An investigation is ongoing.

Yorktown Police Department

Nov. 17: Nikoll Mrijaj, 38, of Putnam Valley, was charged with DWI at 2:16 p.m. after police received a report of a gray pickup truck operating erratically in the area of Route 6 and Mountain Brook Road.

Nov. 19: Rose Montgomery, 42, of the Bronx, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation at 3:58 a.m. for driving with a suspended license and having no insurance following an accident on Underhill Avenue.