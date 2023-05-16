Emphasis on Mental Health and its Importance for Young People

As the world continues to spin through these chaotic events such as our recovery from the pandemic, it is vital that we pay attention to the mental health of our young people. Adolescents and young adults are experiencing an unprecedented amount of stress and anxiety, and we need to provide them with the necessary resources to navigate these challenges.

Factors such as social isolation, increased screen time and academic pressure are all contributing to the decline in mental health among young people. After the pandemic, there are still lingering signs of disconnect. The dependence on technology for communication and entertainment has made it difficult for young people to disconnect and recharge.

It is vital for parents and educators to prioritize the mental health needs of young people as early intervention and prevention are critical to preventing long-term consequences such as depression, anxiety and substance abuse. We should encourage and equip young people with coping mechanisms such as mindfulness, physical exercise and therapy.

However, mental health is not just the responsibility of professionals or institutions; it is the concern of everyone. Families, friends and communities must create supportive environments and open dialogue about mental health. Parents and educators should take the time and discuss and listen to their children’s concerns while also modeling healthy coping practices.

In sum, the mental health of our youth is critical, and we must prioritize it to safeguard a healthy and prosperous future for the next generation.

Ismael Lazo

Peekskill High School student