Blotter, May 12, 2020

North Castle Police Department

May 1: A Frog Rock Road resident reported an unknown elderly female in the area appeared to be picking random plants from residences at the beginning of the street at 5:34 p.m. A police officer responded and reported that the party was gone on arrival.

May 3: A caller reported hearing what he believed to be the sound of six gunshots in the area of Banksville Road at 8:38 p.m. The responding officers reported negative results.

May 4: At 6:37 p.m., the 13-year-old daughter of the caller was suspected of having an allergic reaction to food on Banks Farm Road. An officer responded and reported that the party was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital.

May 5: A Chestnut Ridge Road resident report that a raccoon in the backyard appeared to be rabid at 5:07 p.m. The dispatched officer reported that the animal appeared to be gone on arrival.

State Police/Cortlandt

May 1: State police from the Cortlandt and Somers barracks arrested Karan Kanojia, 19, of Cortlandt, for leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, which resulted in a fatality.

On Apr. 30, at about 9 p.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit on Route 6 in Cortlandt near Locust Avenue. An investigation determined Kanojia, operating a motor vehicle westbound on Route 6, struck Luis A. Rivera, 37, of Peekskill, then left the scene of the crash without reporting the incident.

Rivera was transported to Westchester Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Kanojia was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Town of Cortlandt Court on June 29, at 9 a.m. An investigation remains ongoing.

White Plains Police Department

May 8: Police arrested and charged a man with two counts of third-degree burglary. One count was in connection with an incident at the Westchester Mall on Jan. 16 and the other count was involved an auto detailing shop in White Plains on Apr. 5. The suspect was booked and issued an appearance ticket for July.

Yorktown Police

May 4: A 60-year-old Yorktown man was charged at 1:34 p.m. with two counts of second-degree menacing, a Class A misdemeanor, after allegedly threatening two individuals with a hatchet. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the subjects. The suspect is due in Yorktown Town Court June 2.