Pleasantville Recreation Super to Return to North Castle Next Week

North Castle is welcoming a familiar face back to town next week.

The Town Board approved the appointment Wednesday night of Matt Trainor to return as the municipality’s Superintendent of Parks and Recreation a little more than two years after he left to take the same position in Pleasantville.

On Monday night, the Pleasantville Village Board approved Trainor’s resignation, effective at the end of this week.

North Castle officials said they were thrilled to have Trainor return to a position he held for nearly seven years until his departure to Pleasantville in February 2019.

“It was a move that Matt wanted to make,” Supervisor Michael Schiliro said of his move two years ago. “Matt will more than hit the ground running so we’re excited to have him back and just a really excellent work ethic.”

The vacancy in North Castle became available after the town’s current Parks and Recreation Superintendent Todd Orlowski informed the board he will be leaving for an opportunity in the private sector, Schiliro said. Orlowski’s last day is Friday.

In his previous stint in North Castle, Trainor was recognized for helping the town take over the former Anita Louis Ehrman Pool on Greenway and convert it into a facility that could be an important amenity for the town. Councilwoman Barbara DiGiacinto said before the start of one swim season, Trainor was found cleaning the bathrooms at the pool complex by himself the week before the traditional Memorial Day weekend opening.

“I think we’re all so pleased that Matt Trainor is wanting to return to North Castle,” DiGiacino said. “He was an incredible force and presence.”

Before coming to North Castle in 2012, he worked as the recreation supervisor in the City of Rye for nearly five years, and before that as the senior recreation leader and aquatic director in the Town of Mamaroneck.

Pleasantville Mayor Peter Scherer wished Trainor well and thanked him for the last two years.

“Matt came to us a little less than two years ago from a highly celebrated tenure in the town of North Castle,” Scherer said. “Evidently North Castle hasn’t forgiven us and they have encouraged him to come back and he is doing so. Thank you, Matt, for your service.”

Abby Luby contributed to this article.