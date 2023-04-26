County Board Approves Lease for Affordable Senior Housing in WP

The Westchester County Board of Legislators last week unanimously approved a lease agreement for a new affordable senior housing development in White Plains.

The property at 143 Grand St. was purchased by the county in 2000. It is partially occupied by the county’s Board of Elections, though most of the property has remained vacant for years. The new development will transform the property into an affordable housing complex.

The LOFT: LGBT Community Services Center will also be leasing space at the new mixed-use development. They will coordinate outreach to the eligible LGBTQ+ seniors and assist them with applying for the available units. This ensures that the new development will be an inclusive community that meets the needs of all seniors.

“As someone who is intimately familiar with this property, first as a White Plains City Councilman and now as a County Legislator, I am thrilled to see this project finally come to fruition. Creating safe and inclusive spaces for our seniors is crucial in guaranteeing that they are able to age with dignity and respect,” said Legislator Ben Boykin (D/White Plains).

A corporation formed by HANAC, Inc. and Monadnock Development LLC, will construct the new apartment complex called Court Street Residences on the southwesterly corner of Court and Quarropas Streets. It will consist of at least 140 residential units for applicants aged 55 and older. The facility will be all-electric and will incorporate green technology, making it environmentally friendly and sustainable. It will also feature a range of amenities such as parking, community rooms, an exercise room, on-site laundry, a computer room, and medical/hospital offices with significant programs for seniors.

The units will be subject to affordability restrictions for the entire term of the lease, which can be up to 95 years. The new development will also set aside a portion of the units for households with incomes at or below 80% and 60% of the area median income (AMI), as defined by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. This will secure housing for seniors who need it most.

“Affordable housing is more than just putting up a building, it’s building a community,” said board Chairwoman Catherine Borgia (D/Cortlandt). “When we create housing for demographics often overlooked, we foster a sense of belonging and unity. Inclusive, affordable housing empowers and strengthens the fabric of our society. I am proud to be a part of this effort to create a truly inclusive community where everyone can thrive.”

Judy Troilo, Executive Director for The LOFT, said, “There was a time in our history, in the not-so-distant past, when members of the LGBTQ+ community weren’t living long enough to need senior housing. There was also so much fear associated with identifying as LGBTQ+ publicly. This housing today is a symbol of how far we have come. Granted, we still have a long way to go, but this is a tremendous day. Having all these incredible services under one roof is truly groundbreaking and will no doubt become a model for others to follow nationally.”