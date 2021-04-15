Putnam County Clerk Michael C. Bartolotti and County Executive MaryEllen Odell will be partnering with Donate Life NYS and LiveOnNY during Donate Life Month to increase enrollment in the New York State Donate Life Registry.

Donate Life Month is a national month-long observance aimed at raising public awareness of the critical need for organ, eye and tissue donation, as nearly 9,000 New Yorkers currently wait for transplants.

“April is National Donate Life month, and we are delighted to continue working with Donate Life NYS and LiveOnNY on a countywide basis to encourage residents to become an organ or tissue donor,” Bartolotti said. “Putnam County is proud to be one of the many counties throughout the state participating in this important program and I am pleased to partner with County Executive Odell in bringing this program to the attention of our residents.”

There are more than 19 million New Yorkers, yet only 43 percent of adults in the state are registered donors, compared to the national average of more than 60 percent.

“While we are extremely proud that 50 percent of Putnam County residents are registered donors, we believe we can do better,” Bartolotti said.

During the entire month of April, the Putnam County Department of Motor Vehicle office in Brewster will be encouraging New Yorkers to learn more about organ, eye and tissue donation and the impact it has on thousands of New Yorkers. Bartolotti will be filling the office with promotional items that urge New Yorkers to make a difference and give the gift of life by registering as donors.

Enrolling in the New York State Donate Life Registry is a way to ensure that an individual’s wishes about donation will be known at the time of their death.

“Over 400 New Yorkers die every year due to the lack of available organs. Ninety-eight percent of New Yorkers enroll in the New York State Donate Life Registry through local DMV offices, which makes our efforts on this behalf even more important,” Odell said. “We can make a significant difference in increasing the numbers of donors through our constant contact with residents, and I am happy to work alongside County Clerk Bartolotti and Donate Life NYS to make their goal of a significantly increased registry a reality.”