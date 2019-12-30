Public Menorah Lighting Brings People Together in the Face of Antisemitism

After a string of anti Semitic attacks across New York over Chanukah, members of the Westchester Jewish community, and the broader Westchester community, came together in a public sign of unity and support in the face of hate at a Menorah lighting in Tibbits Park, White Plains, Sunday evening.

The ceremony was organized and led by Rabbi Avrohom Butman of Chabad of Westchester County and took on a heightened tone of solidarity after news reports of a violent stabbing attack in a rabbi’s home in Rockland County that left five people injured earlier in the weekend.

The White Plains Menorah lighting was attended by over 100 people and dignitaries, as well as numerous police officers and firefighters.

Rabbi Avrohom noted there was a noticeably higher police presence to ensure those attending the event were safe.

Among the elected officials who attended were County Executive George Latimer; White Plains Police Commissioner David Chong; White Plains Commissioner of Parks and Recreation Wayne Bass (who helped coordinate the event); White Plains City Councilmen Justin Brasch, John Kirkpatrick, and John Martin; director of the White Plains Youth Bureau Frank Williams; Westchester County legislator Catherine Parker; White Plains City Council members elect Victoria Presser and Jennifer Puja; State Senator Shelley Mayer; and Randy Stein of the White Plains school board.

Also in attendance was Rabbi Chaim Marder of the Hebrew Institute of White Plains, who helped publicize the event, as well as several religious leaders from local churches who came to show their support for the Jewish community.

The Menorah lighting began with Rabbi Avrohom Butman thanking those who attended despite the rainy weather. He highlighted the eternal lesson of the Menorah, which is that light always triumphs over darkness. “No matter how much darkness we may see around us, we must always remember that just a small candle dispels much darkness,” Rabbi Avrohom said. “In times where darkness seems to have the upper hand, it is truly heartening to see the whole community come together in a ceremony that reminds us that light will always triumph over darkness,” he added.

County Executive George Latimer shared words of support for the Jewish community, and was honored with lighting the ‘Shamash’, the first candle of the Menorah. White Plains Councilman Brasch made the blessings and lit the 10-foot Menorah.

Before the public Menorah lighting, the Westchester County Board of Legislators issued a statement expressing that BOL members “deplore the attack Saturday night at the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in Monsey and offered their strong support to the victims, their families and Congregation Netzach Yisroel where the attack took place.

Board Chairman Ben Boykin said, “While we wait for all the facts to be investigated, we do not hesitate to categorically condemn all acts of violence, hatred and bigotry wherever and whenever they occur. But we need to do more than offer our condemnation after the fact. We must work proactively and with vigilance to protect one another and to combat the rising tide of violence and intolerance plaguing our nation and the world.”

“We thank County Executive George Latimer for directing the County Police to offer additional protection to the County’s synagogues and other Jewish facilities, and we will continue to work with the administration and the County’s Human Rights Commission to face the scourge of bias, discrimination and related violence during this holy time of year and always,” Boykin continued.

BOL Majority Leader Catherine Parker promised to look at strengthening Westchester’s definition of hate crimes and hate incidents when the legislature reconvenes in 2020.

“The Board of Legislators is committed to seeing that our laws provide the highest level of protection to our residents. I have reached out to our Chair of Legislation to ensure that we will take up discussion to investigate strengthening our definitions of hate crimes and hate incidents as New York City has done, as soon as our new term begins,” Parker said.

On Sunday County Executive Latimer directed the Westchester County Police Patrol Units to conduct additional inspections of synagogues and any other Jewish facilities within the county’s jurisdiction. “If any are occupied, we are having our officers stop in to reassure that we are here to protect them,” Latimer said in a statement. “Westchester County stands with the people of Rockland County and condemns the horrific act of violence in Monsey.”

Westchester County has been continuing Operation Safeguard Taskings, which have been ongoing for more than a week in conjunction with New York State Police. These Taskings consist of daily inspections and high-visibility patrols of places of mass gatherings, transportation facilities and retail centers. Westchester County Police also has a detective partaking in the response to the incident in Rockland County.

“This is a very holy time of the year, one where we must come together and protect and support our neighbors. We pray for the victims and pray that unity and tolerance prevails,” Latimer said.