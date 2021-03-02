The City of White Plains has launched a COVID Angels Volunteer Project to assist senior citizens with navigating the technology needed to obtain an appointment for getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

The City of White Plains Youth Bureau and Recreation & Parks Department will be managing the project and are asking for volunteers to assist them in making calls and securing vaccination appointments online for our senior citizens.

“My office has received many, many calls from seniors who have been unable to secure a vaccination appointment,” said Mayor Tom Roach. “The White Plains COVID Angels Project is designed to be a source of assistance to seniors who have limitations accessing vaccinations and to alleviate some of the stress that has become associated with navigating the vaccine process.”

A volunteer organization has been identified to assist with implementation of the project: SEWA International (Westchester). SEWA International is active in 20 countries and has worked closely with other local disaster relief organizations throughout New York and USA.

SEWA serves humanity irrespective of race, color, religion, gender or nationality. They specialize in disaster relief and rehabilitation. SEWA’s development programs focus on family services; child, tribal and refugee welfare; women empowerment; health; and education. In addition to their extensive work in the US, they have also undertaken development projects in Colombia, Guyana, India, Kenya, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Volunteers with various skillsets are welcome. Volunteers to be team leaders and work on data collection as well as booking appointments online and making calls.

Acquiring appointments online can be done 24 hours a day which lends itself to flexibility for all who want to help. People can volunteer whatever time they may have to give. The planning process is well underway to give White Plains seniors assistance obtaining the protection they need to combat this aggressive virus.

For further information, contact 914-422-1378, or email at wpangels@whiteplainsny.gov.

Meanwhile, 750 Greenburgh senior citizens, who also receive assistance from a local COVID Angels group, were vaccinated Saturday at the Theodore Young Community Center by Rite Aid.

First vaccinations began at 8:30 a.m. and the last seniors got their vaccinations at 8:30 p.m.

“A big thank you to our Greenburgh Covid Angels, the numerous volunteers, town staff of the Theodore Young Community Center, Union Baptist Church, Christ Temple and Rite Aid for organizing a very successful vaccination of 750 seniors at the Theodore Young Community Center,” said Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner.