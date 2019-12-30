New Castle Fire District Plans Firehouse Expansion Referendum

A late winter referendum is being planned by New Castle Fire District No. 1 that would ask district residents for funding to build a three-bay addition to the existing firehouse at 495 King St.

Shortly before the holidays, fire district officials received a report from the architectural firm Mitchell Associates Architects in Vorheesville, N.Y. that has been retained to develop the plans, said Fire Commissioner Board Chairman Erik Nicolaysen. Estimates are still being reviewed to make sure nothing has been omitted from the plans and no miscalculations have been made, he said.

In the early weeks of 2020, commissioners are expected to develop and send the first of two mailings to residents containing the specifics on cost and the scope of the project. The district is also expected to schedule at least two public information sessions that will enable residents to ask questions, Nicolaysen said.

“Hopefully, at this point in time we can do most of that within 60 days and aim for a vote sometime in late February, early March so we can start with construction next summer because we have to get it approved and go out to bid under state contracts,” Nicolaysen said. “So it’s all a time schedule thing, but if we can get some bids back by May or June, we can start construction and at least get the ground stuff in before next winter.”

The land where the addition would be built is the site of the old animal hospital, which was authorized to be purchased by district voters through the $2.6 million referendum held in February 2017. That proposition followed the soundly defeated $12.6 million referendum in October 2016 that angered some voters because it was thought that the district hadn’t done enough to answer questions directed toward justifying the expense.

Nicolaysen said the district will have full transparency through various modes of communication, including the mailings and public forums, to answer as many questions as possible and avoid rekindling past accusations regarding unnecessary expenditures. Currently, the district does not have an estimated total for the work.

“We’re looking at some other departments, what they did for their mailings and communication as to how much time we allow the stages,” Nicolaysen said. “But we’re going to have to have at least two mailings and at least two public sessions with the ability to ask questions at the regular monthly meetings.”

Nicolaysen said the new wing would be a drive-through facility that would house the larger trucks and additional equipment required to be carried by today’s fire departments. Trucks would enter the facility through Oak Lane and exit onto King Street, he said, eliminating the need for trucks to back in when returning from a call.

The larger facility would include room to accommodate the rescue truck, the ladder truck and a pumper and also have room to include a special washer to decontaminate equipment. Equipment and an antique fire truck would be moved from the old Senter Street firehouse, to be housed in the current structure.

In the coming weeks, fire district officials will be forced to make several decisions that could have an impact on project cost, Nicolyasen said. Commissioners must decide whether to include a second floor for the new wing and whether the department needs to acquire a larger ladder, mainly because of development of the retail and multifamily housing at Chappaqua Crossing, he said.

“We are having some discussions about whether Chappaqua Crossing is going to require a larger aerial ladder then what we currently have,” Nicolaysen said. “The other one is beginning to age, so somewhere down the line we’re going to have to replace it, but whether we buy a larger aerial ladder is something for considerable discussion.”

During the December Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, resident Lynne Lambert asked a series of questions about the likelihood of a referendum and whether the board has studied whether the fire services will continue to be served exclusively by volunteers.

If there’s a possibility that it may need to switch to all or part of a paid fire department, based on recruitment and retention, Lambert asked how that might impact the decision about an upcoming bond.

“We need to know what our commissioners expect the department to look like in two years, five years, 10 years,” Lambert said. “Will the service be paid, volunteer or a combination of both? We rely on this board and its members of their guidance.”

Nicolaysen said that the intention is to maintain a volunteer service primarily because of expense. He said it would cost residents $1.5 million a year in additional taxes, based on the need to supply a truck around the clock with professionals. A volunteer department costs roughly 15 to 20 percent of what a paid department costs.

“To the extent that we continue with volunteers, that’s what we’ll be aiming for,” he said.

Updated statistics from the department revealed about 25 interior firefighters with about another five who are close to being trained.

Before the close of the commissioners’ last meeting, Commissioner Brian Jabloner announced his resignation with two years remaining on his term. Although he has questioned the need for new construction, Jabloner said the likelihood of a bond in the coming months was not a factor in his resignation.

However, since there is the possibility of him leaving town in the next few years, Jabloner said it is best for him to step aside now.

“I don’t think I should be making long-term decisions for the New Castle Fire District No. 1, and so I’ve agreed to resign my seat so that the voters can elect another commissioner to fill out the remainder of my term,” he said.

The board will appoint an interim member until next December when there will be an election to complete Jabloner’s unexpired term.