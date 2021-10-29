Laroue Has Shown Her Mettle as Cortlandt Town Clerk

I am a recently retired member of Cortlandt’s Town Clerk’s office and a former town employee for over 30 years. I am writing to ask you to re-elect Laroue Rose Shatzkin as town clerk.

The changes Laroue has made over the last four years have transformed the office for the better. Many changes are not ones the public might notice; they are internal improvements that have advanced the way the office functions administratively. It is now faster, easier and more efficient for staff to locate standardized forms, scan and digitize town documents and provide those documents to the public.

As a 30-year employee, these changes could have been overwhelming, but Laroue’s approach balanced a respect for the existing systems alongside her need to ask “Can we do better?”

Laroue brought training from multiple state organizations to the entire staff in the clerk’s office for the first time ever, and increased the number of notary publics available to Cortlandt residents. She set up the office to accept credit cards at no cost to taxpayers and began selling E-Z Pass at a small profit to the town.

Laroue has made more information available online and is passionate about digitizing town documents. For the last year she has been working to digitize Zoning Board of Appeals decisions going back to the 1950s. Her goal is to make these publicly available in the next six months.

I could go on and on because the town clerk’s office is a complicated job. The office interacts with every town department, and is intimately involved in the administrative parts of the Town Board meetings.

Laroue has made valuable changes that benefit the town in her short time heading the clerk’s office. She is absolutely qualified to lead the office for another term, and I look forward to seeing how the office will continue to improve between now and then under her guidance.

Please join me in voting for Laroue Rose Shatzkin for town clerk on Nov. 2.

Rene Bracken

Former Employee, Cortlandt Town Clerk’s Office