DiGiacinto is a Vote for North White Plains – and Town Unity

As a North White Plains resident, I will be voting for Barbara DiGiacinto for North Castle Town Board.

Barbara is the hamlet’s go-to Town Board member. Whenever I have an issue, a question or a suggestion, I’ve been able to go to Barbara and get advice, assistance and action. I don’t have to wait long. Barbara is prompt. She sincerely cares about the residents in North White Plains.

Barbara kept her 2013 campaign promise of establishing monthly gatherings so North White Plains residents could be heard and hear updates on our own turf. She not only encouraged the participation of other Town Board members, but she invited and got participation from other elected officials such as County Executive George Latimer, state Sen. Shelley Mayer and Assemblyman Chris Burdick. North White Plains never had meetings with this kind of participation until Barbara initiated them eight years ago. Thanks to Barbara, we have the attention of a wide array of elected officials.

In keeping her campaign promise, Barbara has strengthened the bonds between North White Plains and the rest of North Castle. As a third generation North White Plains resident, I don’t ever remember a time when we had this much positive exchange with a Town Board member who was not a hamlet resident. I always felt like we were an underappreciated stepchild of the town. It seemed Armonk was everything and North White Plains was nothing – down the road and forgotten. I don’t feel like that anymore. That’s largely because of Barbara and her hard work on our behalf.

I’ve worked with Barbara since getting involved with the Nethermont Avenue path vote in 2018. At that time, I started attending Barbara’s meetings. I felt she was forthcoming and invested in North White Plains’ concerns.

On many occasions, Barbara has also been proactive to our concerns. When she became aware of a proposed Connecticut toll on I-684, she was instantly concerned about the impact this could have on traffic and the quality of life in North White Plains.

Another issue that set Barbara into action was a bill proposed by state Sen. Peter Harckham. Since Barbara already had relationships with Mayer and Burdick, she was able to alert them to the negative affect the bill might have on North White Plains. Since Mayer and Burdick were already participating in our monthly meetings, they had a sense of their constituents. We were not strangers. We were faces on Zoom!

The repair and clean-up of the town-owned path connecting Nethermont Avenue to Route 22 was an example of Barbara’s effectiveness. During COVID and wearing a mask, Barbara came down and met with residents Ed and Terri Lobermann, Michele Falot and me. We walked the path while Barbara took photos and made notes. A week or so later, it was cleaned up. (Thanks also to Matt Trainor and his staff!)

Frankly, I don’t know if we will ever have another Town Board member who works this hard to assist North White Plains and the rest of North Castle. On Election Day, please keep in mind all the excellent work Barbara DiGiacinto has done for our community. She is the candidate with the strongest track record.

Please vote for Barbara. Thank you.

Nora Kanze Manuele

North White Plains