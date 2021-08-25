Interns Gain Experience at Hudson Valley Hospital Summer Program

Fifteen interns gained valuable workplace experience at a Summer Youth Experience Program at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt.

Throughout the five-week program, the teenagers, who have at least one parent employed by the hospital, received a behind-the-scenes look at the many roles throughout the medical facility, from shadowing nurses, to working in engineering, to helping with administrative operations. It is the second year the program was held.

Gabrielle Calderon, a 19-year-old nursing major from Ossining, spent time as a nursing intern, shadowing one of the hospital’s patient care directors and doing tasks such as attending rounds.

“I’m learning a lot and enjoying the chance to get hands-on experience and meet patients while having someone right beside me to answer all of my questions,” Calderon said.

llison Morelo, a 16-year-old high school student from Yonkers interning in the Cheryl R. Lindenbaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, said she found the program to be an enriching experience, especially because now she can see what healthcare workers, including her mother, do each day. Her mother, Alicia Guerrero, is a patient experience lead, and also served as coordinator for the hospital’s Summer Youth Experience Program.

“I’m proud and honored to have been chosen as the coordinator for such an amazing and enthusiastic group of interns. As a mother, it was an opportunity to show my daughter why I love what I do and why I’m so proud to work for NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital,” Guerrero said.

On the administrative operations side, 17-year-old Cortlandt resident Nish Mistry worked on an emergency management plan as well as other projects to enhance efficiency at the hospital.

“The biggest thing that I’ve learned here is that the team anticipates and prepares for every possible situation. Problem-solving is something you need in all career paths no matter where you go,” Mistry said.