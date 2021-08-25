Carmel Board Authorizes Police Purchases, Employees Hired

New public employees were hired, the final contract negotiations with various local labor unions were ratified, municipal infrastructure repairs were reviewed, and several expenditures for the Carmel Police Department were either authorized or introduced at last week’s Carmel Town Board meeting.

Besides incoming Town Supervisor Michael Cazzari (set to begin his term in January 2022) and his wife, Doreen, and Town Engineer Richard Franzetti, who introduced three of the four work session items, no one attended the meeting in person.

One item during the work session that prompted some questions from Councilwoman and Deputy Supervisor Suzanne McDonough was a request by Franzetti to consider a resolution approving compensation for emergency repair work performed earlier this year in Carmel Water District 6 (a well struck by lightning) and Carmel Sewer District 2 (repairs to a specific sewage system part).

McDonough noted the potentially unusual number of repairs that had had to be made to that part of the sewer district since the installation of that part. McDonough ordered Franzetti to do some research on Carmel Sewer District 2 and the part in question, a “secondary clarifier drive,” according to Franzetti to see whether there was a legitimate issue with its functionality.

Two purchases by the Carmel Police Department, a new patrol boat and a new outboard motor for an existing patrol boat not currently in service, but with a good hull, were voted on and authorized by the Town Board unanimously.

Supervisor Kenneth Schmitt spoke up before the vote to explain the purpose of the new purchases, which he said would provide two full patrol boats for the police during the next Lake Mahopac boating season. Schmitt also noted that the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s Marine Services Bureau had promised to reimburse the town for 50% of the cost of each purchase.

In a memo read by Schmitt, Carmel Police Chief Anthony Hoffman also introduced a request for a vote to authorize the Police Department to purchase ammunition for training and duty purposes earlier than usual, due to ammunition supply shortages.

Three new public employees were also hired. Jenna Maglieri was added to the active duty list for the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department. Eileen Brennan, who retired as Principal Account Clerk for the town Accounting Department last Friday, was rehired on a part-time basis for the same department. Carol Ormsby was appointed to be the new Principal Account Clerk after Brennan’s retirement.