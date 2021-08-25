Westchester Community College Foundation Appoints New CFO

Jeff Goldberg has been named as Chief Financial Officer for the Westchester Community College (WCC) Foundation.

In this role, Goldberg will oversee the finances of the Foundation, which awards more than $2 million in scholarships annually to WCC students in need. He will work with Executive Director Dolores Swirin-Yao to ensure the Foundation’s long-term sustainability and philanthropic role in supporting the college’s values of student success, excellence, and opportunity.

Goldberg has an extensive background in finance and accounting, the last decade of which was in nonprofit CFO roles. In his most recent position, at Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, he provided financial administration of a substantial scholarship program. He feels that education is a thread that goes through most of his career, including his 14-year tenure as Controller of Kaplan, the educational services company. Goldberg earned a BBA in Accounting at Adelphi University.

“My years as CFO for multiple nonprofits has further contributed to a passion for helping such organizations fulfill their missions,” said Goldberg. “The WCC Foundation is an exemplar for anyone wishing to have an impact upon the lives of the thousands of students and families in need, especially those who have suffered through the pandemic and resultant economic hardships.”

“After an extensive search that brought a very diverse and well-qualified field of candidates, we are thrilled to have Jeff join the WCC Foundation,” said Board Chair Joanne Landau. “Jeff brings to our organization an extensive background in financial management of not-for-profit organizations that will serve our Foundation well as we continue to invest in our county’s most precious resource – our untapped intellectual capital.”

Since its founding in 1969, Westchester Community College Foundation (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization) has raised funds to meet college and student needs not covered by public funds, distributing more than $2 million in scholarships annually. Through its fundraising and programmatic activities, the Foundation supports the college’s efforts to provide access to quality education and skills for success.