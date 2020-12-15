Greater Consideration for School Faculty, Staff is Needed During Pandemic

Some attention is being paid to COVID-19 in the schools, but not enough attention is being paid to the actual feelings and treatment of people working in the schools and the effect it is having on them, their families and their work.

Those of us in Fox Lane High School in the Bedford Central School District often see deserted hallways. On any given day dozens of teachers and staff are out and substitutes have become essential workers.

I’ve been sent home and quarantined twice; that will be a total of 28 days. As a substitute that means no pay, no health care, no protections. I know we choose to work in the schools, but we do so with the understanding it will be as safe as possible. We don’t do it in anticipation of catching a deadly disease and we don’t select our assignments.

If the school puts us in harm’s way, through no fault of our own, if the schools continue seeing more cases but don’t inform school workers of the risks, and if the protocols in place are not effective in slowing and or eliminating the risks, schools should be closed. Those impacted by decisions made by others should be compensated for forced time off and increased risk. In addition, medical costs incurred because of a school-based incident should be covered.

Teachers and staff are deeply concerned about their health. The district needs to address these concerns as it considers how to meet the needs of parents, and most importantly, students. Right now, many feel compromised and treated less than fairly.

Those of us sent home this week will soon know if we are infected. If we are, even more people will be forced into quarantine and the school will move closer to full-time virtual schooling as the only ethical option. Better to be proactive than reactive and put more people at risk. People in leadership positions at every level must make difficult decisions today so families are not confronted with end-of-life decisions later.

Robert Kesten

Lewisboro