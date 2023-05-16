Increased Government Funding for Mental Health is Imperative

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Since the pandemic, mental health issues have taken a toll on society. The organization Mental Health America conducted a recent study, which revealed that from 2019 to 2020, 20.67 percent of adults experienced some form of mental health issue and 15.3 percent experienced a substance abuse issue. Of that number, 93.5 percent did not receive any form of treatment.

In addition, more than 1 in 10 youths in the United States are experiencing depression that is severely impacting their ability to function. Additionally, 16.39 percent of youths from 12 to 17 years old have reported experiencing at least one major depressive episode. Furthermore, 59.8 percent of youth with major depression do not receive any treatment.

Nationally, 1 in 10 youths who are covered under private insurance do not have coverage for mental health or emotional difficulties. Suicide rates and mental health issues have increased while mental health funding and professionals have decreased.

Funding for mental health is incredibly important, especially in a time like this. Local, state and federal governments need to address the issues above and approve additional funding to meet the needs of our community.

Ethan Markley

Peekskill