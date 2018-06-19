Downtown Chappaqua Project to Last Until Next Spring

Completion of the downtown Chappaqua infrastructure and streetscape project will be delayed until sometime next spring because of a lag in installing the new sewer lines and the timing of the construction seasons.

John Kazawic, of Boswell Engineering, the project manager overseeing the work, said last week the anticipated 20-month project included two winters, when certain types of work cannot be performed. He also said that a change order and delays in laying the sewer line, where there were complications involving a Con Edison gas line, contributed to the revised schedule.

Originally, the target date for project completion was late this year in time for the holiday season, although certain minor items weren’t likely to done until spring 2019.

Despite the new completion date, Kazawic pledged that downtown merchants and residents will not be inconvenienced for a second consecutive holiday shopping season.

“They’re looking at shutting down most of the operation from Thanksgiving until after the first of the year so that it will be stabilized, everything will have as much sidewalk and curbing anywhere it isn’t paved so it will be somewhat clean,” Kazawic said.

Under the revised schedule from ELQ Industries, the contractor performing the downtown work, storm drainage is expected to be completed by September; installation of the new traffic signal at South Greeley Avenue and King Street is anticipated for October; curbing and most sidewalk work is slated to be done in November with the remainder completed in April; underground electrical work will be done in January; the installation of new street lighting is set for March; and site restoration by next June.

Permanent repaving will be done next spring once the entire project has been finished, Kazawic said.

Last week board members requested the updated schedule because it had been publicized that by the end of this summer nearly all of the infrastructure would be done. Councilman Jeremy Saland said he wanted to bring attention to the new schedule because many residents might be expecting a vastly improved downtown once summer ends.

Councilwoman Ivy Pool said it was also anticipated that the traffic signal at South Greeley Avenue and King Street would be installed and functioning by the time schools reopen in September, but it will likely be at least a month later before that occurs.

“This is the first time that we’re getting the sense that instead of the project being significantly complete before the holidays this year, where we have a couple of last legs that we have to complete or we have a couple of last items that we’ve got to complete before the end of the year, the fact of the matter is we now have a schedule in front of us that is going to allow us to clean up the town in time for the holidays, but that we’re seeing the schedule pushed down about five months,” Pool said.

Supervisor Robert Greenstein said it was important to the town to avoid another holiday season filled with inconveniences for merchants and residents. He said everyone is anxious to see the work finished, but once the roads are smooth and the construction plates are gone, it will be a relief for everyone.

“I think as much as people are excited to see a finished product, I personally think once we start seeing some of the benefits of the streetscape people won’t be upset,” Greenstein said.